As per Maximize Market research, Digital Advertising Market size was valued at USD 597.29 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 14.3 through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1522.34 Bn.
Digital Advertising Market is the communication made by a company to advertise and promote its brand, product, or service using various platforms and digital channels. Advertising was placed in print media mostly in magazines and newspapers.
The advertising industry is rapidly becoming automated. Several advertising platforms, such as Facebook and Google, are seeing an increase in the adoption of technological automation. For travelers and visitors, the Internet has become a very valuable tool. Any marketing effort is regarded as effective if it boosts higher-quality lead generation while lowering customer acquisition costs.
North American region dominated the market with 28 % in 2023. North America has a strong foothold of online advertising vendors, which contributes to the growth of the market. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7 % through the forecast period. India and China are the region's primary markets.
Digital Advertising Market Segmentation
by Types
Search Engine Advertising
Video Advertising
Social Media Advertising
Banner Advertising
Others
by Format
Text
Image
Video
Others
by Platform
Mobile
Desktops and laptops
Others
by End-User
Automotive
Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Digital Advertising Market Key Players:
1. Google LLC
2. Facebook, Inc.
3. Microsoft Corporation
4. Twitter Inc.
5. Adobe Systems Inc.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
