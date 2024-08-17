Turboexpander Market size is expected to reach US$ 510.15 Mn. by 2030, says Maximize Market Research
Turboexpander Market size is expected to reach US$ 510.15 Mn. by 2030 from USD 353.03 Mn in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2024 ) Turboexpander Market Dynamics
The factors affecting the growth of the Turboexpander Market can be attributed to the increased natural gas production, which in turn increases the demand for turboexpanders especially in hydrocarbon applications. With the increased focus on energy efficiency among end users, mainly in manufacturing field and oil & gas sector the demand for Turboexpander Market have also increased. The Turboexpander are widely used in the petrochemical applications, including hydrogen, nitrogen, and ammonia purification, as well as ethylene production.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24610/
Turboexpander Market Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market in the forecast period in the Turboexpander Market. This growth is attributed to the developing countries like China, and India are making substantial investments in refineries. Also, the increase in natural gas production is a major factor fueling the demand for turboexpanders.
Turboexpander Market Scope
Market Size in 2023 USD 353.03 Mn.
Market Size in 2030 USD 510.15 Mn.
CAGR 5.4% (2024-2030)
Forecast Period 2024-2030
Base Year 2023
Number of Pages 285
No. of Tables 115
No. of Charts and Figures 110
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America
Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.
The Interested Stakeholders can Enquire for the Purchase of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24610/
Turboexpander Market Segmentation
by Loading device
1. Compressor
2.Generator
3. Oil Break
by Application
1. Hydrocarbon Turbo expanders
2. Air Separation Turbo expanders
3. Others
by End User
1. Oil & Gas
2. Manufacturing
3. Power Generation
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24610/
Turboexpander Market Key Players
1. Atlas Copco
2. Cryostar
3. Acd, Llc
4. Baker Hughes
5. Siemens Ag
6. Air Products & Chemicals
7. Honeywell International Inc
8. Elliott Group
9. R&D Dynamics Corporation
10. GE Energy
11. Turbogaz
12. High-Speed
13. Linde
14. Air Liquide
15. Hangzhou Hangyang
16. Kaifeng Air Separation
17. SASPG
18. Chengdu Shenleng
19. UniEco
20. Suzhou Xida
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
Turbomoloecular Pumps Market size is expected to reach 2009.97 US$ Mn in year 2030, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.
The Vertical Roller Mill Spares Market size was valued at USD 2709.29 Million in 2023 and the total Vertical Roller Mill Spares revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 4249.10 Million by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
The factors affecting the growth of the Turboexpander Market can be attributed to the increased natural gas production, which in turn increases the demand for turboexpanders especially in hydrocarbon applications. With the increased focus on energy efficiency among end users, mainly in manufacturing field and oil & gas sector the demand for Turboexpander Market have also increased. The Turboexpander are widely used in the petrochemical applications, including hydrogen, nitrogen, and ammonia purification, as well as ethylene production.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24610/
Turboexpander Market Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market in the forecast period in the Turboexpander Market. This growth is attributed to the developing countries like China, and India are making substantial investments in refineries. Also, the increase in natural gas production is a major factor fueling the demand for turboexpanders.
Turboexpander Market Scope
Market Size in 2023 USD 353.03 Mn.
Market Size in 2030 USD 510.15 Mn.
CAGR 5.4% (2024-2030)
Forecast Period 2024-2030
Base Year 2023
Number of Pages 285
No. of Tables 115
No. of Charts and Figures 110
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America
Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.
The Interested Stakeholders can Enquire for the Purchase of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24610/
Turboexpander Market Segmentation
by Loading device
1. Compressor
2.Generator
3. Oil Break
by Application
1. Hydrocarbon Turbo expanders
2. Air Separation Turbo expanders
3. Others
by End User
1. Oil & Gas
2. Manufacturing
3. Power Generation
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24610/
Turboexpander Market Key Players
1. Atlas Copco
2. Cryostar
3. Acd, Llc
4. Baker Hughes
5. Siemens Ag
6. Air Products & Chemicals
7. Honeywell International Inc
8. Elliott Group
9. R&D Dynamics Corporation
10. GE Energy
11. Turbogaz
12. High-Speed
13. Linde
14. Air Liquide
15. Hangzhou Hangyang
16. Kaifeng Air Separation
17. SASPG
18. Chengdu Shenleng
19. UniEco
20. Suzhou Xida
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
Turbomoloecular Pumps Market size is expected to reach 2009.97 US$ Mn in year 2030, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.
The Vertical Roller Mill Spares Market size was valued at USD 2709.29 Million in 2023 and the total Vertical Roller Mill Spares revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 4249.10 Million by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results