Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market is expected to reach US$ 1.30 Bn. by 2030 from USD 0.91 in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market is being driven by the demand for the cyclic olefin copolymers for packaging market, as the use of vials, bottles, syringes, packaging films, lenses, medical devices are in high demand. Many countries in Europe have banned the use of conventional plastic use as raw material. This has shifted the preferences towards sustainable alternatives to conventional plastic resins, for instance, Olefin copolymers, for packaging.
Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific region held a major share in the market in 2023, as the largest manufacturer of cyclic olefin copolymers, ZEON CORPORATION, is based in the APAC region. In January 2018, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. acquired ARRK Corporation, a Japanese provider of development support services, to enhance the company’s network to proposal products on an international level.
Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market Scope
Market Size in 2023 USD 0.91 Bn.
Market Size in 2030 USD 1.30 Bn.
CAGR 5.2% (2024-2030)
Forecast Period 2024-2030
Base Year 2023
Number of Pages 285
No. of Tables 115
No. of Charts and Figures 110
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America
Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.
Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Segmentation
by Grade
• Resin
• Film
by End-Use Industry
• Packaging
• Healthcare
• Diagnostics
• Optics
• Electronics
• Others
Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Key Players
1. TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH
2. Zeon Corporation
3. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
4. JSR Corporation
5. Polyplastics Co., Ltd.
6. Polysciences, Inc.
7. Ravago group
8. VELOX GmbH
9. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
10. Goodfellow
11. Dalian Great Fortune Chemical Co., Ltd.
12. while JSR Corporation
13. Entec Polymers
14. SCHOTT North America
15. Dow
16. Celanese
17. LCY Chemicals
18. Asahi Kasei
19. BASF
20. CNPC
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
The Specialty Polymers Market size was valued at USD 87 Billion in 2023 and the total Specialty Polymers revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 163.09 Billion by 2030.
Global Biopolymers Market size was valued at USD 8.06 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 22.37 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.3%.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
