Oral Thin Film Market is expected to reach USD 8.51 Bn by 2030, says Maximize Market Research
Oral Thin Film Market was valued at USD 3.92 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 8.51 Bn by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.71% during the forecast period 2024-2030.
Oral Thin Film Market Dynamics
Thin films have been discovered as a possible replacement for traditional dosage forms. It is a versatile drug delivery platform because it is a simple, self-administrable, and fast-dissolving dosage form for the delivery of pharmaceuticals. A bigger surface area, precision medication, and a nice color and flavor are driving the Oral Film market, however a technical restriction such as water-soluble medicines being in early stages may hinder the growth of the market.
Oral Thin Film Market Regional Analysis
North America had the highest share in 2023 in Oral Thin Film Market, and is expected to perform well in forecast period as well. Asia-Pacific is expected to be second growing region after North America in the Oral Thin Film Market.
Oral Thin Film Market Scope
Market Size in 2023 USD 3.92 Bn.
Market Size in 2030 USD 8.51 Bn.
CAGR 11.71% (2024-2030)
Forecast Period 2024-2030
Base Year 2023
Number of Pages 285
No. of Tables 115
No. of Charts and Figures 110
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America
Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.
Oral Thin Film Market Segmentation
by Product
• Sublingual Film
• Fast Dissolving Oral Film
• Buccal Film
by Indication
• Pain Management
• Neurological Disorders
• Nausea & Vomiting
• Opioid Dependence
• Others
by Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
Oral Thin Film Market Key Players
1.Johnson and Johnson Services
2.Pfizer Inc.
3.CURE Pharmaceutical
4.Novartis AG
5.LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme
6.GlaxoSmithKline Plc
7.Indivior Plc
8.Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd
9.IntelGenX Corp.
10.Transition Therapeutics, Inc.
11.ZIM Laboratories Limited
12.Indivior plc
13.NAL Pharma
14.Mylan NV
15.LIVKON Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
