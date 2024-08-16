Nanofiltration Membrane Market size is expected to reach 1.80 US$ Bn in year 2030, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.
North America is a leading region in the market. It is expected to maintain its dominance in the nanofiltration membrane market during the forecast period
The Nanofiltration Membrane Market is utilized for freshwater and groundwater filtration to soften and sterilize the water. In food and beverage industry Nanofiltration Membrane is used to concentrate food naturally.
Nanofiltration Membrane Market Dynamics
The Nanofiltration Membrane are mainly applied in water treatment plants. These are used mainy for water softening and colour removal, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, and desalination. The expansion of pharmaceutical industryacross developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil also increase the demand in the Nanofiltration Membrane Market.
Nanofiltration Membrane Market Regional Analysis
Among the regions, North America is a leading region in the market. It is expected to maintain its dominance in the nanofiltration membrane market during the forecast period and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region because of increase in usage of nanofiltration membranes in water treatment systems and high government regulations regarding water pollutions and environment safety.
Nanofiltration Membrane Market Scope
Market Size in 2023 USD 0.55 Bn.
Market Size in 2030 USD 1.80 Bn.
CAGR 18.3% (2024-2030)
Forecast Period 2024-2030
Base Year 2023
Number of Pages 285
No. of Tables 115
No. of Charts and Figures 110
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America
Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.
Nanofiltration Membrane Market Segmentation
by Type
• Polymeric
• Inorganic
• Hybrid
According to type, the polymeric segment dominated the market in 2023, on account of its demand in wastewater treatment and water purification plants as these membranes operate on low pressure and provide higher filtration rate. There is a significant increase in the demand for water filtration techniques due to the increase in scarcity for pure water in regions such as North America and the Middle East. This, in turn, increases the requirement of nanofiltration membrane in the water filter technology
by Application
• Water & Wastewater Treatment
• Food & Beverages
• Chemical & Petrochemicals
• Pharmaceutical & Biomedical
• Others
by Membrane Type
• Tubular Membrane
• Flat Sheet Membrane
• Spiral-Wound Membrane
• Hollow-Fiber Membrane
Nanofiltration Membrane Market Key Players
1. Alfa Laval
2. Applied Membranes, Inc.
3. Argonide Corporation
4. Danaher
5. DowDuPont Inc.
6. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
7. Inopor
8. Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.
9. Nitto Denko Corporation
10. Toray Industries, Inc.
12. Pall Water
13. Synder Filtration
14. DOW Chemical
15. Toray Water
