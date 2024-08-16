Phosphate Ester Market is expected to reach US$ 2.29 Bn. by 2030, says Maximize Market Research
Phosphate Ester Market is expected to reach US$ 2.29 Bn. by 2030 from USD 1.34 Bn in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 16, 2024 ) The Phosphate Ester Market is driven by technological innovations, demand from automotive industry, increased government initiatives, as well as a growing demand for industrial application lubricant. The increase in adoption of phosphate ester for applications in various industries is also a driving factor for the Phosphate Ester Market.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for the Phosphate Ester Market during the forecast period.
Phosphate Ester Market Scope
Market Size in 2023 USD 1.34 Bn.
Market Size in 2030 USD 2.29 Bn.
CAGR 7.9% (2024-2030)
Forecast Period 2024-2030
Base Year 2023
Number of Pages 285
No. of Tables 115
No. of Charts and Figures 110
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America
Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.
Phosphate Ester Segmentation
by Type
• Triaryl Phosphate Esters
• Trialkyl Phosphate Esters
• Alkyl Aryl Phosphate Esters
• Others
Triaryl phosphate esters segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market during the forecast period. Triaryl phosphate esters are largely used as fire retardants and hydraulic fluids due to their self-extinguishing properties.
by Application
• Lubricants
• Surfactants
• Fire Retardants
• Hydraulic Fluids
• Plasticizers
• Paints & Coating
• Pesticides
• Others
Phosphate Ester Key Players
1. Lanxess AG (Germany)
2. Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
3. Elementis plc (UK)
4. Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
5. Ashland Inc. (US)
6. Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)
7. Stepan Company (US)
8. DOW Chemical Company (US)
9. Castrol Limited (UK)
10. Croda International PLC (UK)
11. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel)
12. BASF SE (Germany)
13. Chemtura Corporation
14. Clariant
15. Lakeland Laboratories Limited,
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
