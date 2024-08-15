Whey Protein Product Market Is Projected to Reach USD 2247.26 Billion 2032, Growing at a Rate of 11.20% To Forecast 2024-2032
Whey protein products are dietary supplements derived from whey, which is a byproduct of cheese production.
The Global Whey Protein Product Market was valued at USD 864.39 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2247.26 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.20% From 2024-2032.
India is one of the fastest developing nations globally. The food sector in the country has grown threefold during the past decade and is expected to follow the same trend over the next ten years. Functional food and beverages have gained immense popularity among the health-conscious Indian population. This trend in the country is one of the major drivers for the market's growth as whey protein is one such ingredient that is widely used in most functional products like healthy snack foods and ready-to-eat meals, among others. In particular, the whey protein market in India is majorly driven by factors like rising demand for dairy ingredients, consumer awareness towards a healthy diet, rising trend of health clubs and fitness centers, an increasing percentage of older age people across the country, and keen interest of youngsters towards sports and nutrition.
Whey Protein Product Market Dynamics
Increasing consumer demand for premium personal care based on herbs and natural ingredients is expected to increase the demand for whey protein ingredients in personal care and cosmetics. In addition, the market for personal care and cosmetics has experienced a positive trend in recent times. The skin care market has increased demand, especially for face care products. The demand for premium and premium personal care products and cosmetics will increase during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of health and beauty among consumers is a big trend in the personal care and cosmetics industry. Increasing spending on high-quality products among urban consumers has increased demand in the personal care industry in recent years. Rising income and growing brand awareness have led major manufacturers of personal care products and cosmetics to strengthen their global reach. The consumption of protein-rich diets has remarkably increased over the past few years due to rising health awareness among consumers worldwide. With increasingly busier lifestyles, consumers cannot consume a nutritionally rich complete diet regularly, which prompts them to seek nutrients from packaged food products. Therefore, packaged food manufacturers fortify food products with nutritious ingredients, including protein ingredients. Growing incidences of chronic illnesses owing to altering lifestyles and increasing fitness trends, especially among the millennial population, are the critical factors driving the adoption of protein-rich diets. Furthermore, child malnutrition is a prevalent issue in African countries, primarily caused by protein deficiency. Therefore, there will be an increased focus on protein-rich diets in African countries, which means an increased demand for protein-rich foods such as soybeans, chickpeas, and rapeseed.
Whey Protein Product Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Whey Protein Product Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. North America's dominance of the whey protein market is largely due to the strength of the fitness and sports nutrition industry, consumer awareness of health and wellness trends, and the breadth of whey protein products in various forms. The effectiveness of whey protein in muscle building, weight management, and general health is gaining popularity in the area. A strong North American manufacturing and distribution network provides a significant opportunity to make whey protein products available to consumers. However, as you should be aware, market conditions can change due to changing circumstances and require constant monitoring and adaptation by industry players to maintain competition.
Whey Protein Product Market Segment Analysis
By Type
Whey Protein Concentrate
Whey Protein Isolate
Hydrolysed Whey Protein
Based on the Type, the market is segmented into Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, and Hydrolysed Whey Protein. Whey Protein Concentrate is expected to dominate the Whey Protein Product Market during the forecast period. Whey protein concentrate (WPC) is the market leader in whey protein products. It is a popular choice among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and those who want to increase their protein intake while maintaining good protein content due to its low cost. compared to other types of whey protein isolate Whey protein concentrate typically contains 70 to 80 percent protein. and some lactose and fat. This makes it a versatile choice for a variety of uses such as protein shakes, smoothies, smoothies and baking. Its reasonable prices and good protein content make it a good choice for many consumers.
By Application
Sports and Performance Nutrition
Infant Formulation
Functional and Fortified Food
Beverages
GLOBAL WHEY PROTEIN PRODUCT MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Whey Protein Product Key Competitors include:
Glanbia plc (Ireland)
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand)
Kerry Group plc (Ireland)
Arla Foods (Denmark)
Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (United States)
AMCO Proteins (United States)
Davisco Foods International, Inc. (United States)
Milk Specialties Global (United States)
Agropur Inc. (Canada)
Leprino Foods Company (United States)
Carbery Group (Ireland)
Lactalis Ingredients (France), and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Whey Protein Product Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Whey Protein Product market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Whey Protein Product market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Whey Protein Product market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Whey Protein Product market?
Who are the leading companies in the Whey Protein Product market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Whey Protein Product market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Whey Protein Product market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Whey Protein Product market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Whey Protein Product Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Whey Protein Product Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Whey Protein Product Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
