Strategic Insights into the 3D-Printed Drones Market and Its Growth Potential
3D-Printed Drones Market by Component (Frames & Arms, Propellers, Landing Gears, Wing Structures, Mounts & Holders, Enclosures), Type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, Hybrid), Platform, Application, Manufacturing Technique and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 15, 2024 ) The 3D-printed Drones Market is projected to grow from USD 707 million in 2024 to USD 1,891 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2024 to 2029. The study of the 3D-printed drones market from 2020 to 2029 is included in the report. It covers the industrial and technological trends that are sweeping the market, along with the elements that are influencing, limiting, creating possibilities, and posing obstacles.
The market for 3D-printed drones is segmented based on component types, including mounts & holders, enclosures, wing structures, landing gears, propellers, frames & arms, and other elements. Drone manufacturing has significantly improved as a result of 3D printing, which enables the manufacture of specialised, strong, and lightweight components. These developments improve drone agility and flight length by enabling manufacturers to create sturdy, lightweight frames and arms. 3D printed propellers may be precisely tweaked for optimum aerodynamic performance. The flexibility of 3D-printed materials increases the stress absorption capacity of landing gear. Wing structures, mounts and holders, and enclosures can be customised for specific payloads and sensor integrations, allowing for flexible applications across a wide range of sectors.
The market for 3D-printed drones is divided into three categories based on type: fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid drones. Manufacturers worldwide are concentrating on the development of drones and increasing their production owing to significant demand from the agriculture, entertainment, construction, emergency response, mapping, law enforcement, surveillance, e-commerce, and wildlife protection sectors. The surge in drone production and global demand is expected to boost the adoption of 3D printing technology for rapid drone prototypes and the production of end-use parts.
The market has been categorized based on platform into fixed-wing drones, rotary-wing drones, and hybrid drones. Manufacturers worldwide are concentrating on the development of drones and increasing their production owing to significant demand from the agriculture, entertainment, construction, emergency response, mapping, law enforcement, surveillance, e-commerce, and wildlife protection sectors. The surge in drone production and global demand is expected to boost the adoption of 3D printing technology for rapid drone prototypes and the production of end-use parts.
The 3D-printed Drones market has been segmented based on application into military, commercial, government & law enforcement, and consumer. In the military, drones are frequently used for ISR, combat operations, and battle damage control.
Key Market Players:
Leading providers of 3D-printed drones for military usage are General Atomics (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), and Northrop Grumman (US). Drones are utilised in government and law enforcement applications for marine security, police operations & investigations, border control, traffic monitoring, firefighting & disaster management, and search & rescue. In the meanwhile, commercial drones are being used for a variety of purposes, including industrial warehousing, public and passenger transportation, remote sensing, surveying and mapping, aerial imaging, and more. Three firms, Parrot Drone SAS (France), Yuneec (China), and PrecisionHawk (US), offer 3D-printed drones for commercial use.
Due to large investments in the aerospace and military industries, North America is likely to lead the globe in the adoption of 3D printing technology for drone manufacturing throughout the forecast period. Due to of its strong technological infrastructure and large number of significant industrial actors, the United States is a hub of innovation for 3D-printed drone parts. They are AeroVironment, Inc. (US), General Atomics (US), and Boeing (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
