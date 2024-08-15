Torchlight Tax Offers Asset Protection
Attorney Jim Daloisio, who is Director of Legal Services for Torchlight Tax, discusses how Torchlight Tax LLC offers asset protection services.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 15, 2024 ) Torchlight Tax LLC, (https://torchlighttax.com), a full service tax firm in Las Vegas, is offering asset protection services under the auspices of attorney Jim Daloisio who is Director of Legal Services for Torchlight Tax.
Dave Horwedel, CEO of Torchlight Tax, says that asset protection is a valuable strategy that anyone with substantial assets should follow.
“Reportedly, 40 million lawsuits are filed in America every year. This makes asset protection a high priority for Americans who want to live well and keep and expand their assets. Our team of EAs, CPAs and Tax Attorneys work together to save your tax dollars and protect your assets so you can create, protect, and increase wealth. We set up entities such as LLCs, corporations, and trusts to maximize your after-tax profits and protect your assets.
“There are four categories that we will divide your assets into to maximize your asset protection and explain it to you: 1. Your personal assets, 2. Your business, 3. Your safe investments, 4. Your risky investments. This is a numbers game too. You do not have to be 100% impervious. You must be impervious enough that the lawyer desirous of suing you reviews your on-line data and decides to look for easier targets,” stated Horwedel.
Dave Horwedel is an Enrolled Agent and the CEO of Torchlight Tax LLC, located in Las Vegas. Jim Daloisio has been a practicing attorney in California for over 30 years, and oversees the Torchlight Tax department of Legal Services.
The company is a full-service tax firm, offering tax preparation, filing late or amended returns, setting up corporations, IRS debt resolution, tax planning, retirement planning, and bookkeeping and accounting, for clients across the US. Their websites are https://torchlighttax.com and https://guarddogtax.com. They can be reached at 877-758-7797.
