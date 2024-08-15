Dehumidifier Market is expected to reach USD 6.57 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize market Research.
In terms of region, North America is dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023 followed by Asia Pacific.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 15, 2024 ) Dehumidifier Market was valued USD 4.16 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.57 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.75% during a forecast period.
The increasing demand for dehumidifiers for hotels, restaurants, and cold storages are expected to drive the Dehumidifier Market. With rising awareness about health and environmental changes are expected to be a driving factor. The high production cost of the Dehumidifier may be a hindrance to the Dehumidifier Market.
North America dominated the Dehumidifier Market in 2023, followed by Asia-Pacific. Europe Dehumidifier Market is expected to show considerable growth in the forecast period.
Dehumidifier Market Segmentation
by Product
• Ventilating
• Heat Pump
• Chemical Absorbent
by Technology
• Sorption
• Warm Condensation
by Application
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Dehumidifier Market Key Players:
• Sunpentown International Inc.
• 2.Thermostor LLC
• Haier group
• Honeywell group
• Keystone
• EBAC
• Frigidaire
• TCL
• Tosot
• Panasonic
humidifier Market size was valued at USD 2.52 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.8% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 3.75 Bn.
Residential Dehumidifiers Market size was valued at USD 1319.64 Mn. in 2023 and expected to reach USD 1678.95 Mn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
