Dialysis Market anticipated to reach USD 204.27 Bn in 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
The Asia Pacific dominates the Global Dialysis market during the forecast period 2024-2030
Dialysis Market size was valued at USD 121.53 Bn in 2023, will reach USD 204.27 Bn. in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2024 to 2030.
The rising number of diabetic and hypertensive patients, along with technological developments in medical field and financial development of demographic is one of the main drivers of the Dialysis Market. The number of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), are increasing. As the global prevalence of ESRD rises, the need for dialysis treatment is expected to rise as well.
Asia-Pacific dominated the Dialysis Market in 2023, and is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. This is due to high incidence of diabetes & hypertension, as well as increased number of patients with Chronic kidney and renal illness has driven the Asia Dialysis Market. North America is expected to follow Asia and have second largest share during the forecast period.
Dialysis Market Segmentation
by Product
• Equipment
• Consumables
• Services
by Type
• Hemodialysis
• Peritoneal dialysis
by End-Use
• In-center dialysis
• Home dialysis
Dialysis Market Key Players:
1. Asahi Kasei Corporation
2. B. Braun Melsungen AG
3. Baxter
4. DaVita Inc.
5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co
6. JMS Co.Ltd
7. Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.
8. Medtronic
9. Nikkiso Co. Ltd
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
