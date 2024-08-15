Computer Aided Detection Market is expected to reach USD 1239.63 Mn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
North America region holds the highest share in 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 15, 2024 ) The Computer Aided Detection Market size was valued at USD 836.5 Million in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1239.63 Million by 2030.
The Computer Aided Detection Market is driven by, rising cancer rates. As the Computer Aided Detection has technological advancements, its utility in medical field increases. High cost of Computer Aided Detection system may be an issue with the market.
In 2023 North America dominated the market, as cancer is second leading cause of death after heart disease. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the second with a high CAGR during forecast period.
Computer Aided Detection Market Segmentation
by Imaging Modalities
• Mammography
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging
• Ultrasound Imaging
• Tomosynthesis
• Nuclear Imaging
• Others
by Application
• Breast Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Colorectal Cancer
• Prostate Cancer
• Liver Cancer
• Bone Cancer
• Others
by End-user
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Centers
• Research Centers
Computer Aided Detection Market Key Players:
• Hologic, Inc. (USA)
• iCAD, Inc. (Nashua, New Hampshire, USA)
• EDDA Technology, Inc. (Cary, North Carolina, USA)
• Fujifilm Medical Systems USA, Inc. (Itasca, Illinois, USA)
• Invivo Corporation (Alachua, Florida, USA)
• GE Healthcare (Chicago, Illinois, USA)
• Philips Healthcare (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
• Hologic Inc. (Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA)
• IBM Corporation (Armonk, New York, USA)
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Medical Pendant Market size was valued at USD 509.85 Million in 2023 and the total Medical Pendant revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 802.77 Million in 2030.
US Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market size was valued at USD 912 Million in 2023 and the total US Cardiac Surgery Instruments revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1300 Million.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
