Sleep Supplements Market size is expected to reach USD 10.48 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.51%.
As per Stellar Market Research, Global Sleep Supplements Market size was valued at USD 7.2 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.48 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.51%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 14, 2024 ) North America led the Sleep Supplements Market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance. The aging population in the U.S. and Canada increases the demand for effective sleep solutions, as older adults are more prone to sleep disorders.
Growing awareness of the importance of sleep for physical and mental health is driven by media coverage, educational campaigns, and healthcare professional advocacy.
A well-developed healthcare infrastructure, including pharmacies, healthcare providers, and wellness retailers, supports distribution and availability of sleep supplements.
Regulatory bodies like the FDA and Health Canada enforce stringent quality control standards, ensuring consumer confidence in the safety and efficacy of sleep supplements.
Sleep Supplements Market Segmentation:
By Product Type
Mattresses and Pillows
Medications
Sleep Apnea Devices
Sleep Monitoring Devices
Others
By Sleep Disorder
Insomnia
Sleep Apnea
Restless Legs Syndrome
Narcolepsy
Sleep Walking
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Sleep Supplements Market’s Key Players include:
Beddit (Apple Inc.) (Finland)
Casper Sleep Inc. (US)
Cadwell Industries Inc. (US)
Compumedics Limited (Australia)
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc. (UK)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
