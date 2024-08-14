Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market is expected to grow by 4.92% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 25.26 Bn.
As per Stellar Market Research, Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market size was valued at USD 18.05 Bn. in 2023 and the total Maritime Patrol Aircraft revenue is expected to grow by 4.92% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 25.26 Bn.
Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2023. In February 2024, India's Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the procurement of 15 Airbus C-245-based maritime patrol aircraft for Indian Navy and Coast guard, totaling approximately $3.5 billion.At the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) exhibition, Malaysia signed over 40 defence agreements worth $2.2 billion.
Europe Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market also held the major share of the global market in 2023. In January 2024, the Spanish Ministry of Defence ordered 16 Airbus C295 aircraft in maritime patrol (MPA) and maritime surveillance (MSA) configurations for €1.695 billion. In October 2023, France is advancing plans for a future maritime patrol aircraft, awarding Airbus Defence & Space and Dassault Aviation €10.9 million contracts each to study replacements for the ATL2 MPAs.
Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market Segmentation:
By Aircraft Type:
Fixed-Wing
Rotary-Wing
By Mode of Operation:
Manned
Unmanned
By Propulsion Type:
Jet engine
Turboprop
By Application:
Surveillance and Reconnaissance
Anti-Submarine Warfare
Search and Rescue
Anti-Surface Warfare
Environmental monitoring
By End User:
Naval Forces
Government Agencies
Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market’s Key Players include:
Boeing
Lockheed Martin
Leonardo SpA
Saab
Textron Inc
Dassault Aviation SA
Embraer
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
