Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market is expected to reach USD 92.47 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.4%, according to Stellar Market Research
As per Stellar Market Research, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market size was valued at USD 31.94 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 92.47 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.4%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 14, 2024 ) Stellar Market Research examine the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market. Market has Significant growth driven by demand across industries like military, agriculture, construction, and logistics. The UAV market is fast expanding due to developments in technology and increasing demand across various sectors. The integration of AI and ML enhances the capabilities of UAVs, making them more efficient and autonomous.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Unmanned-Aerial-Vehicle-UAV-Market/1971
North America dominates the market supported by a healthy ecosystem of companies and favourable regulations. Small and autonomous UAVs are expected to dominate the market, offering unparalleled benefits and driving continuous innovation. The UAV market is set to transform industries, providing efficient and sustainable solutions to various challenges.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Segmentation:
By UAV Class
Micro UAVs
Mini UAVs
Small UAVs
Others
By Operational Mode
Autonomous UAVs
Semi-Autonomous UAVs
Remotely Piloted UAVs (RP-UAVs)
Others
By End User
Military and Defense
Government Agencies
Commercial Enterprises
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare and Medical Services
Others
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Unmanned-Aerial-Vehicle-UAV-Market/1971
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Key Players:
DJI (Shenzhen, China)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (Falls Church, Virginia, USA)
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) (Poway, California, USA)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (Bethesda, Maryland, USA)
AeroVironment, Inc. (Arlington, Virginia, USA)
Stellar Market Research is leading Aerospace & Defence research firm, has also published the following reports:
Small Drones Market size was valued at USD 8.19 Bn. in 2023 and the total size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.36% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 16.33 Bn. by 2030.
Aircraft Gears Market size was valued at USD 340 Mn. in 2023 and the total size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.92% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 416 Mn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Unmanned-Aerial-Vehicle-UAV-Market/1971
North America dominates the market supported by a healthy ecosystem of companies and favourable regulations. Small and autonomous UAVs are expected to dominate the market, offering unparalleled benefits and driving continuous innovation. The UAV market is set to transform industries, providing efficient and sustainable solutions to various challenges.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Segmentation:
By UAV Class
Micro UAVs
Mini UAVs
Small UAVs
Others
By Operational Mode
Autonomous UAVs
Semi-Autonomous UAVs
Remotely Piloted UAVs (RP-UAVs)
Others
By End User
Military and Defense
Government Agencies
Commercial Enterprises
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare and Medical Services
Others
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Unmanned-Aerial-Vehicle-UAV-Market/1971
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Key Players:
DJI (Shenzhen, China)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (Falls Church, Virginia, USA)
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) (Poway, California, USA)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (Bethesda, Maryland, USA)
AeroVironment, Inc. (Arlington, Virginia, USA)
Stellar Market Research is leading Aerospace & Defence research firm, has also published the following reports:
Small Drones Market size was valued at USD 8.19 Bn. in 2023 and the total size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.36% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 16.33 Bn. by 2030.
Aircraft Gears Market size was valued at USD 340 Mn. in 2023 and the total size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.92% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 416 Mn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results