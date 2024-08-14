Corporate E-Learning Market is anticipated to reach USD 91.61 Bn by 2030 as per Maximize market Research
Corporate E-Learning Market which was at $24.59 Bn in 2023, will reach $91.61 Bn in 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 14, 2024 ) Corporate E-Learning Market is expanding, with changing business necessities and technological improvements, more corporates are adopting the Corporate E-Learning platforms. This allows organizations to facilitate continuous learning and development of their workforce. Enterprises of different sizes have started since E-Learning as a feasible solution to their budget and productivity-related issues, as changing business necessities and technology improvements have stimulated the adoption of E-Learning solutions at the expense of traditional teaching methods. However, high training costs are hindering Corporate E-Learning Market growth.
North America has dominated the market and is expected to dominate in the forecast period as well. in the Europe region, the growing popularity of competency-based E-learning among the employees is also driving the growth of the global market.
Corporate E-Learning Market Segmentation
by Technology
• Web Based
• Podcasts
• Mobile E-Learning
• Others
by Training Type
• Instructor-Led
• Text Based
• Outsourced
by End User
• Service
• Retail
• Manufacturing
• Other
Corporate E-Learning Market key players
• Infor
• D2L Corp.
• Oracle Corporation
• SAP AG
• Articulate Global Inc.
• Alison
• SkillSoft Corporation
• Adrenna
• CERTPOINT Systems
• Digital Ignite
