Data Historian Market is expected to reach USD 1.9 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market research
The North American region held the largest market share accounting for 29.5% in 2023. Because of increased investment on R&D for new innovation in the data historian market in the area.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 14, 2024 ) Data Historian Market which was at $1.17 Bn in 2023, and will be at $1.9 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%, as per Maximize Market Research.
The increased demand for aggregated data and performance is pushing organizations to adopt to data historian software, in turn driving the market. This is also supported by the increased use of cloud services in the workforce, allowing SMEs to adopt Data Historian software driving the Data Historian Market. The major concerns for the Data Historian Market are data privacy that might be compromised. The adoption of IoT might hinder the Data Historian Market as IoT is faster, and provides data real time.
North America held largest share of the Data Historian Market in 2023 of 29.5%. This is followed by Europe, as 80% of North American and European businesses are employing cloud deployment approach.
Data Historian Market Segmentation
by Component
• Software
• Service
by Deployment
• Cloud
• On-Premise
by End-user Industry
• Data Centers
• Oil & Gas
• Paper & Pulp
• Water Management
• Manufacturing
• Other End-user Industry
Data Historian Market
• Emerson
• Rockwell Automation
• OSIsoft
• Automsoft
• Canary Labs
• COPA-DATA
• Inductive Automation
• Industrial Video & Control
• InfluxData
• 10.Kx Systems
