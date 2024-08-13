Passenger to Freighter Market size is estimated USD 5.75 Bn. to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% for 2030
As per Stellar Market Research, the Passenger to Freighter Market size was valued at USD 3.41 Bn. in 2023 and the revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.55 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.75 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 13, 2024 ) Passenger to Freighter Market involves converting retired passenger aircraft into dedicated freighter aircraft for cargo operations. This process includes removing seats, supporting the floor, and installing large cargo doors to transform the planes into cargo carriers.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Passenger-to-Freighter-Market/1982
The demand for air freight services is rising due to e-commerce growth and globalization, driving the need for more freighter aircraft. Converting passenger planes into freighters is more economical than buying new freighter aircraft, extending the lifespan of existing planes. Innovations in conversion processes, such as structural modifications and cargo loading systems, enhance the efficiency and capabilities of converted freighters.
North America dominates this Market with a 48.30% share in 2023 but, Asia Pacific expected fastest-growing region in the market. In September 2022, Indigo an Indian airline launched its first converted freighter aircraft the A321 Passenger to Freighter. Age and Condition of Aircraft, Supply of Suitable Aircraft, technical changes are regulations add complexity and cost to the conversion process.
Passenger to Freighter Market Segmentation:
By Build Type
• New Build
• Refurbished
By Aircraft Model
• Narrow Body
• Wide Body
• Regional Jets
By Fitment
• Slot/Retro Fitment
• Line Fitment
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Passenger-to-Freighter-Market/1982
Key Player in the Passenger to Freighter Market
• AerCap (Ireland)
• Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (US)
• Airbus aircraft (Virginia)
• Boeing Company (US)
• Bombardier, Inc. (Canada)
Stellar Market Research is leading Aerospace & Defense research firm, has also published the following reports:
Aircraft Gears Market size was valued at USD 340 Mn. in 2023 and the total Aircraft Gears Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.92% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 416 Mn. by 2030.
Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market size was valued at USD 6.94 Bn. in 2023 and the Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 9.73 Bn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research:
Stellar Market Research provided detailed market research. They research many topics like Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other sectors. The company provide numerous services i.e. consultancy, Market Intelligence, Syndicate Research etc. to help executives in any organization and consumers achieve their mission-critical goals.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Passenger-to-Freighter-Market/1982
The demand for air freight services is rising due to e-commerce growth and globalization, driving the need for more freighter aircraft. Converting passenger planes into freighters is more economical than buying new freighter aircraft, extending the lifespan of existing planes. Innovations in conversion processes, such as structural modifications and cargo loading systems, enhance the efficiency and capabilities of converted freighters.
North America dominates this Market with a 48.30% share in 2023 but, Asia Pacific expected fastest-growing region in the market. In September 2022, Indigo an Indian airline launched its first converted freighter aircraft the A321 Passenger to Freighter. Age and Condition of Aircraft, Supply of Suitable Aircraft, technical changes are regulations add complexity and cost to the conversion process.
Passenger to Freighter Market Segmentation:
By Build Type
• New Build
• Refurbished
By Aircraft Model
• Narrow Body
• Wide Body
• Regional Jets
By Fitment
• Slot/Retro Fitment
• Line Fitment
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Passenger-to-Freighter-Market/1982
Key Player in the Passenger to Freighter Market
• AerCap (Ireland)
• Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (US)
• Airbus aircraft (Virginia)
• Boeing Company (US)
• Bombardier, Inc. (Canada)
Stellar Market Research is leading Aerospace & Defense research firm, has also published the following reports:
Aircraft Gears Market size was valued at USD 340 Mn. in 2023 and the total Aircraft Gears Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.92% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 416 Mn. by 2030.
Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market size was valued at USD 6.94 Bn. in 2023 and the Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 9.73 Bn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research:
Stellar Market Research provided detailed market research. They research many topics like Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other sectors. The company provide numerous services i.e. consultancy, Market Intelligence, Syndicate Research etc. to help executives in any organization and consumers achieve their mission-critical goals.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results