Non-Alcoholic Beer Market size is estimated USD 33.07 Bn. to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% for 2030
As per Stellar Market Research, the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market size was valued at USD 19.5 Bn. in 2023 and the market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 33.07 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 13, 2024 ) Stellar Market Research says that the percentage of people consuming at least one alcoholic drink dropped from 70.7% in 2017 to 68.2% in 2022. Sales of non-alcoholic beer have doubled in recent years, making up over 1% of the beer market, with sales reaching $400 Mn. in 2022. Growing awareness of the health risks associated with alcohol consumption drives demand for non-alcoholic alternatives. North America dominates the market, with major breweries are investing heavily in the non-alcoholic beer segment to meet changing consumer preferences.
While there are challenges related to flavor variety and taste, constant innovations and effective marketing strategies are driving the market forward.
Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segmentation:
By Product
• Alcohol-Free
• Low Alcohol
• By Material
• Malted Grains
• Hops
• Yeasts
• Enzymes
• Others
By Technology
• Restricted fermentation/ fermentation-free
• Dealcoholization
• Reverse osmosis
• Heat treatment
• Vacuum distillation
• Others
By Sales Channel
• Convenience stores
• Supermarkets
• Online stores
• Restaurant
Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Key Industries:
• Constellation Brands, Inc. (USA)
• Boston Beer Company (USA)
• Diageo plc - London, (United Kingdom)
• Anheuser (Belgium)
• Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Japan)
• Athletic Brewing Company (USA)
• Bitburger Braugruppe GmbH (Germany)
