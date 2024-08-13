Walnut Market Reached USD 13.20 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate of 5.9% To Forecast 2024-2032
Walnuts are round, one-seeded drupes of the walnut tree. They ripen from September to November in the Northern Hemisphere. The brown, wrinkled shell of the walnut is surrounded by bark.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 13, 2024 ) Pune, 13, August 2024: The Global Walnut Market Size Was Valued at USD 7.88 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 13.20 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % From 2024-2032.
Walnuts are round, one-seeded drupes of the walnut tree, ripening from September to November in the Northern Hemisphere. They have a brown, wrinkled shell surrounded by bark and a core or pulp divided into two halves separated by a membranous septum. The kernels of the seeds are surrounded by a brown seed coat containing antioxidants, protecting oil-rich seeds from atmospheric oxygen and preventing rancidity. Walnut trees are late in leaf growth, usually not until mid-spring. In fiscal year 2023, India exported about 628 million U.S. dollars of ayurvedic and herbal products, Two commercially critical species are J. regia for timber and nuts and J. nigra for timber. Walnuts are light-demanding and tough against dry seasons. When developing nuts, care must be taken to choose consistent fertilization cultivars.
Walnut Market Dynamics
Increasing interest in the food industry raising the Walnut market. The percentage of world-marketed walnuts has increased for use in industries such as baking, candy, chocolate, nut butter, and other confectionery. Due to its nutritional benefits, walnuts are included in snack bars, prepared foods, and other products. In addition to baked goods, walnuts are included in desserts, desserts, and local restaurants. The value of walnuts as an ingredient has increased in recent years with the increase in world trade in walnuts as a commodity. This is evident because consumers use walnuts in beverages, butter, and cooking.
Walnut products, including food and non-food items, have gained popularity due to their health benefits and versatility in culinary applications. The walnut market is experiencing promising growth due to increased awareness of walnuts' health benefits, such as promoting heart health, enhancing brain function, and reducing irritation. The growing preference for healthier alternatives, such as walnut-based snacks, hot products, and condiments, has driven the market's growth. The use of walnut oil and extracts in skincare products due to their antioxidant properties has also contributed to the market's growth. The growing popularity of walnuts in the food and beverage industry has further diversified the market, with the beauty and personal care industry recognizing the potential of walnut oil and extracts in skincare products.
Walnut Market Regional Insights
The North American region, particularly California, is expected to dominate the global walnut market over the forecast period due to its ideal climate and rich soil conditions. California's Central Valley produces high-quality English walnuts, known for their large size, mild flavor, and versatile applications in both culinary and snack industries. The dominance of North America in the walnut market is supported by its advanced rural lands, extensive plantation system, and technological advancements in walnut cultivation, collection, and processing. These factors enable the region to meet both domestic and global demand for walnuts, offering a wide range of products to customers worldwide.
Walnut Market Segment Analysis
By Product Type:
Black Walnut
English Walnut
English walnuts are expected to dominate the market between 2024-2032 due to their widespread development and commercial production. They are grown in various regions, including California, Chile, China, and parts of Europe. English walnuts have larger nuts with slender shells and a milder, sweeter flavor, making them popular for snacking and culinary purposes. They are favored worldwide due to their mellow taste, versatility in culinary applications, and health benefits. English walnuts dominate the global walnut exchange due to their growth and higher generation volumes. Major exporters include the United States, China, and Turkey. English walnuts are also popular for making value-added products like walnut oil, butter, and flour.
By Form:
Raw
Processed
By Category:
Shelled
In- Shell
By End-User:
Household
Industrial
Food Industry
Snacks and Spreads
Sauces and Dressings
Bakery and Confectionary
Desserts
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
GLOBAL WALNUT MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Walnut Key Competitors include:
Blue Diamond Growers (United States)
Olam International Limited (Singapore)
Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (Spain)
Mariani Nut Company (United States)
Mid Valley Nut Company (United States)
Grower Direct Nut Co., Inc. (United States)
Webster Limited (Australia)
Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc. (United States)
Poindexter Nut Company (United States)
Nut Kernels Armenia (Armenia), and other major players
Key questions answered in the Walnut Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Walnut market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Walnut market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Walnut market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Walnut market?
Who are the leading companies in the Walnut market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Walnut market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Walnut market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Walnut market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Walnut Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Walnut Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Walnut Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
