Logistics Automation Market is Projected to Reach USD 160.11 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate of 9.90 % To Forecast 2024-2032
The logistics automation market is experiencing exponential growth driven by the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective supply chain operations across various industries.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 13, 2024 ) The Global Logistics Automation Market Size Was Valued at USD 68.46 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 160.11 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.90% From 2024-2032.
Pune, 2, August 2024: Logistics Automation Market Size Was Valued at USD 68.46 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 160.11 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.90% From 2024-2032. The logistics automation market is experiencing rapid growth due to the growing demand for efficient and cost-effective supply chain operations. Advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and IoT are automating processes like warehouse management, inventory tracking, transportation, and last-mile delivery. This automation enhances operational efficiency, and accuracy, reduces labor costs, and accelerates order fulfillment. The pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of logistics automation solutions, ensuring business continuity amidst disruptions. The logistics automation market is expected to continue expanding, offering opportunities for both established and new entrants.
Logistics Automation Market Dynamics
Increasing use of robots to improve logistics Logistics robots are a growing trend that has emerged in recent years. The increasing complexity of warehouses and the demand for flexible and efficient operations have led companies to invest in automated movements and different locations in facilities and automated storage and retrieval systems. (AS/RS). The rise of logistics robots responds to the need to reduce costs and optimize processes to be more competitive. Unlike conventional equipment, logistics robots guarantee high output 24/7, in addition to the safety of goods, operators, and other components in the warehouse, if necessary. Robots are used to move products from one place to another in an efficient and timely manner. They automate tedious, inefficient, and unnecessary tasks in various operations such as warehousing and asset management without manual intervention.
The significance of autonomous vehicles in the logistics industry has increased as it has gradually been adopted in carefully controlled environments, such as warehouses and yards. However, deploying autonomous vehicles in shared and public spaces, such as on highways and city streets, can be the next big step for the industry, helping to optimize logistics operations and increase safety. The growing technological advancements in AI and increasing heavy investments in the development of sensors and vision technologies can help self-driving vehicles transform the way vehicles are assembled, operated, utilized, and serviced. Autonomous vehicles and drones play a vital role in automated logistics processes. Companies, such as Google and Tesla, have made significant advances in driverless vehicle technologies.
Logistics Automation Market Regional Insights
The U.S. Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period. The logistics automation market in the US is driven by an established technological infrastructure and the presence of IT giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta. The United States is a leader in technology infrastructure, ranking first in the 2022 Frontier Technology Readiness Index, with significant contributions from companies such as FORTNA Inc. and Honeywell International Inc., a robotics and logistics automation research center. Demand for logistics solutions will increase. For example, according to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), in 2021, 34,987 robots will be installed in the United States, indicating the rapid growth of automation in this country. This trend will increase the demand for robotics solutions such as automated mobile robots (AMR) and automated guided vehicles (AGV)...
Logistics Automation Market Segment Analysis
By Components:
Hardware
Software
Services
The De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. These systems are crucial tools in manufacturing and production industries, transforming the handling of pallets in distribution centers and warehouses. They are highly beneficial in operations where accuracy and efficiency are crucial, as they require minimal disruption and reduce the time and complexity of pallet-related processes. The primary activities of these systems include pallet loading, unloading, sorting, and arrangement, which help automate and minimize reliance on manual labor, increasing production output and streamlining operations. The increasing use of Depal/Palletizing Systems in manufacturing and production logistics is driven by workflow optimization, as they help avoid time-consuming stoppages and slotting limitations, enabling manufacturers to meet production deadlines. They are also suitable for warehouses with variable requirements in pallet handling. As trends continue to change due to progressive development and growing demand for efficiency, the importance of De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems is expected to continue growing and becoming essential tools for operational improvement.
By Function:
Inventory and Storage Management
Transportation logistics
By Logistics Type:
Sales Logistics
Production Logistics
Recovery Logistics
Procurement Logistics
By Organization size:
SMEs
Large Enterprises
By Software Application:
Inventory Management
Order Management
Yard Management
Shipping Management
Labor Management
Vendor Management
Customer Support
Other Applications
By Vertical:
Retail & eCommerce
Manufacturing
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Automotive
Aerospace and Defense
Chemicals
Other Verticals (paper and printing, and textiles and clothing)
GLOBAL LOGISTICS AUTOMATION MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Logistics Automation Key Competitors include:
Dematic (US)
Honeywell Intelligrated (US)
Daifuku (Japan)
Oracle (US)
SAP (Germany)
IBM (US)
SSI Schaefer (Germany)
Knapp (Austria)
Manhattan Associates (US)
Swisslog (Switzerland)
Blue Yonder (US)
Mantis (US)
Murata Machinery (Japan)
TGW Logistics Group (Austria)
Jungheinrich (Germany)
Logiwa (US), and other major players
Key questions answered in the Logistics Automation Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Logistics Automation market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Logistics Automation market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Logistics Automation market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Logistics Automation market?
Who are the leading companies in the Logistics Automation market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Logistics Automation market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Logistics Automation market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Logistics Automation market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Logistics Automation Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Logistics Automation Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Logistics Automation Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
