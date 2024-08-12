Offsite Data Center Power Infrastructure Market Size to Hit $35.4 billion by 2030
The global offsite data center power infrastructure market is estimated at USD 13.4 billion in 2024, with a projected growth to USD 35.4 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.
According to a research report "Offsite Data Center Power Infrastructure Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Vertical (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Government & Defence, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Retail) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size for global offsite data center power infrastructure market is projected to reach approximately USD 35.4 billion by the year 2030, as compared to the estimated value of USD 13.4 billion in 2024, at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% over the forecast period. There are several key factors that underline the importance of offsite data center power infrastructure market. There is a growing demand for efficient and sustainable data management solutions. The most important driver is the exponential increase in the data generation and consumption across various sectors. These sectors include BFSI, healthcare, and IT & Telecommunications. The need for robust and scalable data centers increases with the increase in the digital footprints of the organizations. This has propelled the demand for advanced power infrastructure solutions which ensure operational excellence.
Growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability is another significant driver of this market. There is an increasing strategic focus on reducing energy consumption and carbon footprints with the increase in the power consumption of data centers. Regulatory bodies and governments are implementing energy efficiency standards and promoting use of renewable energy sources. Therefore, data center operators are investing heavily in energy-efficient power infrastructure solutions, such as UPS, modular power solutions. This is done to fulfill regulatory requirements and achieve sustainability goals.
The rise of edge computing and integration of IoT devices are also significant drivers of this market. There is an increasing need for decentralized data processing with the increase in device interconnectivity. Edge data centers are becoming crucial as they are located closed to end-users. These edge facilities need specialized power infrastructure to increase reliability and performance. Therefore, the demand for scalable and modular power solutions catering to edge computing are gaining momentum in the offsite data center power infrastructure market.
Finally, the rising adoption of cloud services and hybrid IT environments is driving the market growth. The intense workloads are migrated to cloud services. This is done achieve scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. This shift increases the importance of offsite data center power infrastructure that can seamlessly integrate cloud services with edge data centers. The need for this seamless integration is driving investments in the offsite data center power infrastructure market.
Retail segment, by Vertical, to hold the fourth largest market share in offsite data center power infrastructure market.
The retail sector is the fourth most prominent market for power services in global off-site data services because digital reinvention in the retail industry has grabbled the sector into building robust, mobile and cloud infrastructure to accommodate the steep rise in online shopping and e-commerce platforms, and to embed or encompass AI and ML algorithms and big data analytics and the use of these technologies in personalization of recommendations, supply chain and optimization. But, that's not the only reason. Personalization of marketing and customer retention strategy for customer experience improvement, big data analytics, are also the critical reasons why the hyper scale data centers and retail industry is taking a more serious and intense approach to serious and efficient power systems in off-site data centers.
Middle East & Africa to emerge as the fourth-largest offsite data center power infrastructure market.
The market share of Middle East & Africa in the global offsite data center power infrastructure market stands at fourth place - on a global scale - primarily due to the swift digital transformation and increasing investment in IT infrastructure of the region. Leading countries such as UAE and Saudi Arabia have been aggressive in implementing smart city initiatives and expanding their technology footprints warranting solid data center infrastructure. Rising internet penetration and subsequent increase in e-commerce, financial services and media sector has driven the demand for reliable and scalable power infrastructure.
Key Players
Key players in the offsite data center power infrastructure market include ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Vertiv (US), Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Comfort Systems USA (UK), Johnson Controls (US), Yondr (Netherlands), Hubbell (US), Modubuild (Ireland), Altron A.S. (Czech Republic), InnovIT AG (Germany), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Norway), and Rittal (Germany).
Key Players
Key players in the offsite data center power infrastructure market include ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Vertiv (US), Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Comfort Systems USA (UK), Johnson Controls (US), Yondr (Netherlands), Hubbell (US), Modubuild (Ireland), Altron A.S. (Czech Republic), InnovIT AG (Germany), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Norway), and Rittal (Germany).
