Phytosterols Market is Projected to Reach USD 1963.56 Million 2032, Growing at a Rate of 8.76% To Forecast 2024-2032
Phytosterols or plant sterols are a family of steroid molecules closely related to the cholesterol molecules found in animal cells. They play a vital role in the human body by lowering the absorption of bad cholesterol and thus preventing many hearts rela
Global Phytosterols Market size was valued at USD 922.19 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1963.56 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.76%.
Pune, 12, August 2024: Phytosterols Market was valued at USD 922.19 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1963.56 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.76%. The phytosterol market is growing due to the increasing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements and the strong growth of phytosterols. The beta-sitosterol segment holds the largest share of the market. Phytosterols are plant compounds similar in structure to cholesterol that reduce cholesterol absorption in the small intestine. It's often recommended as part of a heart-healthy diet plan, which is expected to have a positive effect on the market. North America and Europe are the largest consumers of phytosterols worldwide, and their applications are mainly focused on foods and dietary supplements. In the United States, the National Cholesterol Education Program recommends that people with high cholesterol take two grams of phytosterols per day. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also approved the health claim related to the role of phytosterols in reducing the risk of heart disease.
Phytosterols Market Dynamics
The use of phytosterols as value-added ingredients will increase as the demand for dietary supplements that support heart health increases. Rising per capita spending on health products and pharmaceuticals has further fueled this trend. On the other hand, the advancement of biotechnology is expected to accelerate development. Due to the wide range of applications in various end-use industries such as health, food, and cosmetics, other small or medium players are showing up in the phytosterol market. Industry players are pursuing mergers and acquisitions to improve product offerings. The growing concern for health in the majority of people is a vital opportunity for the new players in the market, to introduce their products and make them available to consumers at affordable prices as compared to the high price of reputed companies. The growing pharmaceutical industry and the use of phytosterol in anti-cancer and anti-atherosclerotic therapeutics is an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to thrive in the market and extend their reach toward consumers as a significant amount of people are having these health-related problems. Due to stationary lifestyle, in the IT sector population, the majority of people are deprived of sunlight which causes vitamin D deficiency, phytosterols specifically stigmasterol and its derivatives (stigmasterol glucoside, Spinasterol, fucosterol, and others), play a vital intermediate role in the synthesis of vitamin D3. Vitamin D3 is used to prevent bone disorders like rickets and osteomalacia, these factors make stigmasterol ideal for the pharmaceutical industry.
Phytosterols Market Regional Insights
Europe dominated the Phytosterols Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Product demand growth from Europe is mainly driven by the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food sectors in the UK and Germany. This demand is driven by the early adoption of the economy in the region, which has increased the use of biological resources in end industries such as capital. Europe is followed by North America by market value, followed by other profitable growth regions, including Asia-Pacific and Latin America. In comparison, the market continues to grow in the East and Africa due to a lack of knowledge and low uptake of nutrients in this region as compared to other regions.
Phytosterols Market Segment Analysis
By Type
Beta-sitosterol
Campesterol
Stigmasterol
Other Types
Based on the Type, the market is segmented into Beta-sitosterol, Campesterol, Stigmasterol, and Other Types. beta-sitosterol is expected to dominate the Phytosterols Market during the forecast period. Beta-sitosterol, which can be extracted from vegetable trees and vegetable oils, is widely used in beverages, dairy products, and as an additive in food supplements. Also, many overweight people take 1.5 to 5 grams of beta-sitosterol per day to reduce body fat. Growing consumers who are concerned about health and nutrition have positively influenced the demand for beta-sitosterol. Therefore, beta-sitosterol is considered one of the most important components of the phytosterol market.
By Application
Food Ingredients
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Feed
Other Application
GLOBAL PHYTOSTEROLS MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Phytosterols' Key Competitors include:
Archer Daniels Midlands (U.S)
Cargill Incorporated (U.S)
Pharmachem Laboratories INC. (U.S)
BASF SE (Germany)
I. DuPont de Nemours INC. (U.S)
Raisio PLC (Finland)
Arboris LLC (U.S)
Unilever (U.K)
Gustav Parmentier GmbH (Germany)
Bunge Limited (U.S)
Nikko Chemicals Co. Ltd (India)
Pioneer Enterprise (India), and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Phytosterols Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Phytosterols market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Phytosterols market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Phytosterols market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Phytosterols market?
Who are the leading companies in the Phytosterols market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Phytosterols market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Phytosterols market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Phytosterols market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Phytosterols Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Phytosterols Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Phytosterols Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
