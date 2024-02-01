AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market Size to Expand Lucratively by 2031
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market is valued at US$ 1.55 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 2.92 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market – (By Type (Turret/Bullet Cameras, and Handheld Cameras), By End-User (Airports, Hospitals, Public Places, Enterprises/Factories, Banks, and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
A sophisticated piece of equipment that makes use of artificial intelligence technology to identify and monitor a person's body temperature is known as a fever detection camera. The main objective of this strategy is to detect individuals who may be displaying symptoms of fever. These cameras make use of algorithms that are powered by artificial intelligence in order to evaluate thermal data and positively identify faces, even in situations when the faces are hidden by masks. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing awareness of the need to prevent infectious illnesses, there has been a significant increase in the demand for temperature screening that does not involve direct contact in public spaces, businesses, and transportation hubs. A trustworthy and efficient solution for this demand is provided by thermal imaging cameras powered by artificial intelligence. A significant barrier, however, is presented by the high initial costs associated with the adoption of fever detection camera systems driven by artificial intelligence. Included in the costs are the expenditures for cameras, sophisticated software, installation, and periodic maintenance tasks. It is possible that the financial burden connected with the implementation of these systems will be large, which will provide difficulties for organizations that have limited resources as well as for small and medium-sized businesses.
List of Prominent Players in the AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market:
• Altoros
• AnyConnect Private Limited
• Athena Security, Inc.
• Australia PTY LTD.
• FLIR Systems, Inc.
• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Johnson Controls
• Kogniz, Inc.
• Mantra Softech
• Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd.
• Platinum CCTV
• Scylla
• Vantage Security
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The AI-based fever detection camera market is primarily propelled by the implementation of improved public safety measures. Governments and organizations are prioritizing public safety by implementing advanced fever detection systems in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other contagious diseases. AI-powered cameras offer live monitoring and facilitate the rapid detection of persons with high body temperatures, thereby minimizing the potential for disease spread. These technologies are being implemented in densely populated areas such as airports, hospitals, schools, and businesses. AI technology's capacity to effectively and precisely filter big populations contributes to the preservation of secure settings, fostering extensive acceptance and propelling market expansion.
Challenges:
The AI-based fever detection camera industry is significantly constrained by privacy issues. Utilizing these cameras for temperature screening entails the acquisition and analysis of people's thermal pictures, which gives rise to concerns over the possible mishandling of personal data. Achieving a harmonious equilibrium among the preservation of public safety and the protection of private rights is a significant and crucial obstacle. This problem requires the establishment and enforcement of rigorous standards and transparent procedures to guarantee the secure and ethical handling of data. In the absence of adequate precautions, the general population could oppose the extensive use of these technologies, impeding the expansion of the market. To obtain public confidence and wider adoption of AI-based fever detection technology, it is crucial to address privacy issues by implementing transparent regulations and effective communication strategies.
Regional Trends:
North America dominated the AI-based fever detection camera market as the largest region, primarily due to many significant aspects. The market growth is largely affected by the region's sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of cutting-edge technology, and rigorous health and safety standards. Moreover, the market in North America is strengthened by the existence of prominent industry leaders and significant investments in public health and safety measures. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific area is projected to see the highest rate of growth over the projection period. The exponential expansion may be ascribed to the escalating government endeavours to enhance healthcare systems, the burgeoning consciousness of public health, and the surging need for cutting-edge surveillance technology in densely populated nations.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2021, Teledyne Technologies acquired FLIR Systems Inc. for a total of $8 billion. The acquisition was made with the intention of broadening Teledyne's range of sensors and sensor solutions. FLIR Systems focuses on the development and production of AI thermal imaging systems, infrared cameras, and sensor technologies.
• In January 2020, AnyConnect and ASUS collaborated to introduce an intelligent camera platform that utilizes AI at the edge, providing compatibility for Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G networks. This partnership integrates AnyConnect's Application Enablement Platform and AI Containers with ASUS Tinker Edge T, facilitating the development of AI camera technology for the security, transportation, and retail sectors.
Segmentation of AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market-
By Type-
• Turret/Bullet Cameras
• Handheld Cameras
By End-user-
• Airports
• Hospitals
• Public Places
• Enterprises/Factories
• Banks
• Others (Schools, Residential Buildings, etc.)
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
