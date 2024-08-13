Copper Pipes and Tubes Market size is expected to reach 44.56 USD Bn in year 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1 percent during the forecast period
As per Maximize Market research, Copper Pipes and Tubes Market size is expected to reach 44.56 USD Bn in year 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1 percent during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 13, 2024 ) The Copper Pipes and Tubes Market is seeing new growth as recyclable properties of copper has made it a favoured material in plumbing and construction. The new wave of urbanization is demanding for materials to be used in construction such as plumbing to be corrosion resistant, along with it the EV components are also using copper in components for its durability, high conductivity, and efficiency. The fluctuation of raw materials may prove to limit the Copper Pipes and Tubes Market.
Asia-Pacific has dominated the market in 2023, and the forecasted period the region shows growth potential. With emergence of EV the demand for copper is expected to rise even higher pushing the Copper Pipes and Tubes Market even higher.
Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Segmentation
by Finish Type
• Straight Length
• LWC Grooved
• Pan Cake
• LWC Plain
by Outer Diameter
• 3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch
• 3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch
• Above 1 Inch
by End-User
• Industrial Heat Exchanger
• HVAC and refrigeration
• Plumbing
• Electrical
• Others
Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Key Players:
1. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd
2. Kobe Steel, Ltd
3.Mueller Industry
4. Cerroflow Products
5. Golden Dragon
