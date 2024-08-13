Container Glass Market was valued USD 64.54 Bn in 2023 and is estimated to reach approximately USD 91.72 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of about 5.15 percent during a forecast
Asia Pacific dominated the glass containers market in 2023. Growth in consumption of alcoholic beverages across Asia Pacific countries such as India and China are the major growth driver of this market.
The Container Glass Market is seeing growth trend, as the glass packaging is preferred due to its non-reactive and highly recyclable properties. Glass packaging reduces the chemical adultration while preserving strength, aroma, and flavor of products making it a favored material in alcoholic beverages industry.
Asia-Pacific dominated the Container Glass Market in 2023 as consumption of alcoholic beverages has increased in countries such as India and China. Europe is second largest region, as East European countries such as Turkey and Russia have major demand for Container Glass.
Container Glass Market Segmentation
by Application Type
• Packaging
• Tableware
• Decorative Containers
by End-User Type
• Food & Beverage Packaging
• Cosmetics Packaging
• Healthcare Packaging
• Consumer Application s Packaging
• Chemical
• Other
by Glass Type
• Borosilicate-based
• Soda-lime-silica-based
by Forming Method
• Blow & Blow
• Press & Blow
• Narrow Neck Press & Blow
Container Glass Market Key Players:
1. O-I Glass
2. TricorBraun
3. SGD North America
4. Vitro
5. Dynamic Glass
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
