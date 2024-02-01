Upcycled Food Products Market Vendor and Technology Assessment Report 2024-2031
The Upcycled Food Products Market is estimated to reach over USD 93.24 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 16, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Upcycled Food Products Market”-, By Type (Food and beverages, Personal Care Products, Household Products, Pet Food), By Source (Food waste, Agricultural By Products, Brewery and Distillery Waste), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Industry Trends, and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2031.”
The term "upcycling" is commonly defined as reusing an object or material to create something of higher value or quality than the original. This process differs from recycling because it enhances the item's value rather than breaking it down and remaking it. Upcycling is a key concept in the circular economy as it reduces waste and promotes the repurposing of previously used resources.
Research in this field has explored a diverse range of upcycled foods, evaluating consumer acceptability of products made from olive, grain, meat, fruit, vegetable by-products, and even winemaking by-products. The growing cost of raw materials is expected to drive the size of the market for upcycled food items.
The growing cost of raw materials is driving up the demand for recycled food products and forcing companies to look for alternative, less expensive sources of food ingredients. Businesses can cut expenses by repurposing excess or waste products that would otherwise go to waste through the process of upcycling food waste. This lessens the impact on the environment and fosters a more sustainable food system while also helping businesses boost their bottom line and cut their overall cost of production.
For Instance, in 2019, Turner Wyatt and Ben Gray, the founders of the Upcycled Food Association, recognized a need for a unified voice in the upcycled food industry. They connected with several firms producing upcycled foods but lacked consistent communication and representation, leading to the establishment of the UFA.
Additionally, By September 2023, legislative support grew with the introduction of the bipartisan NO TIME TO Waste Act by Senators Coons (D-DE) and Moran (R-KS). This proposed Act includes funding for studies to evaluate the effects of the upcycled food industry and for a nationwide food waste reduction education program, which explicitly identifies repurposed food as a crucial solution.
List of Prominent Players in the Upcycled Food Products Market:
• Blue Stripes LLC.
• Outcast Foods
• Abokichi
• Alice & Ambre Inc
• Diana's Bananas, LLC
• Superfrau
• The Spare Food Co
• Lost & Found Distillery Inc
• Riff Cold Brewed
• ReGrained
• Toast Ale
• RISE Products
• Misfit Foods
• US Foods
• Agricycle Global
• Pulp Pantry
• SUPERFRAU
• Blue Circle Foods
• Riff
• Barnana
• Planetarians
• ÄIO
• Bake Me Healthy
• Cascara Foods
• Crust
• Green Bowl,
• I Am Grounded,
• Matriark Foods
• Oisix
• Pluck
• Rootly
• RISE Products
• Lost & Found Distillery Inc
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Growing awareness of environmental issues and food waste is driving demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Consumers are more inclined to support upcycled food products that help reduce waste and promote sustainability. upcycled food products often offer nutritional benefits by repurposing high-value by-products that are rich in nutrients. This aligns with the growing trend of health-conscious eating. The food and Beverages segment includes a wide variety of products, from snacks and beverages to ingredients and ready-to-eat meals. This diversity allows for numerous upcycling opportunities.
Challenges:
Sourcing and processing upcycled materials can involve complex supply chains. Managing these effectively while ensuring consistent quality and safety is a significant challenge. Ensuring compliance with food safety standards and obtaining necessary certifications can be challenging for companies.
Regional Trends:
North America region leads in market share due to strong consumer awareness, high levels of innovation, and supportive regulatory frameworks. There is a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, driven by increasing environmental consciousness among consumers.
Significant investment in upcycling technologies and innovation is seen, with many companies actively developing and marketing upcycled products. However, The Asia-Pacific region is seeing growing interest in upcycled food products, particularly in countries like Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Market growth is driven by increasing urbanization and rising awareness of food waste issues.
Recent Developments:
• In Nov 2023, Planetarians, a waste-to-food climate tech company, declared that it would bring its wholesome and reasonably priced meats to Expo City Dubai for COP28 UAE from November 30 to December 12 to demonstrate the possibility of producing sustainable proteins from recycled waste streams.
• In May 2023, ReGrained, launched a sourdough starter system with Puratos and a ReGrained partnership with supplies major Kerry to provide texture and nutrition to snack goods. Additionally, the company introduced baking mixes for brownies, carrot cake, banana bread, and pizza.
Segmentation of Upcycled Food Products Market.
Global Upcycled Food Products Market - By Type
• Food and beverages
o Food and beverages sub-type
Bakery and Snacks
Drinking Beverages
Dairy products
• Personal Care Products
• Household Products
• Pet Food
Global Upcycled Food Products Market – By Source
• Food waste
• Agricultural by Products
• Brewery and Distillery Waste
Global Upcycled Food Products Market – By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
Global Upcycled Food Products Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
