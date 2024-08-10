In-Vehicle Payment System Market Reach USD 26.05 Billion 2032, Growing At A Rate Of 20.10% To Forecast 2024-2032
In-car payment services allow drivers to order and pay for items such as food, coffee, gasoline, groceries, parking spaces, and tolls without having to exit their vehicle
Pune, 10, August 2024: In-Vehicle Payment System Market size was valued at USD 5,01 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.06 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 20.10% from 2024-2032. In-car payment systems enable drivers to order and pay for items such as food, coffee, gasoline, groceries, parking spots, and tolls without leaving their vehicles. The market is expected to grow due to innovations in Internet of Things (IoT) technology and the strong push by automakers to incorporate advanced infotainment systems into their car models. Many car manufacturers are collaborating with credit card companies like VISA and MasterCard to integrate these payment systems into their vehicles. This technology effectively transforms the vehicle into a payment device, removing the need for drivers to get out of their cars to pay for fuel or parking. Drivers will no longer need to carry cash in their wallets. While most gas stations accept card and mobile payments, the in-vehicle payment system further eliminates the need to handle cash. The increasing adoption of contactless payment methods following the COVID-19 pandemic, along with continued advancements in smart vehicles, is expected to boost the market's growth.
In-Vehicle Payment System Market Dynamics
Large crowds are common at toll plazas, fuel pumps, and parking areas, making in-vehicle payment systems a valuable solution for avoiding these crowds and saving time. These systems allow passengers to make purchases directly from their car dashboards without needing cash or credit cards. Advances in technology, such as the Internet of Things and connected vehicle technologies, have led to collaborations between automakers, retailers, and payment companies to offer in-vehicle payment services. The rise of autonomous vehicles is driving this market forward, with artificial intelligence managing payment processes at tolls and fuel stations. Automakers are focusing on developing integrated technologies, like voice-based controls, that enable drivers to shop while on the move, without compromising road safety. However, a voice-activated dashboard could potentially distract drivers, as a University of Utah study found that speech-to-text technology can cause significant cognitive disruption. The market for in-vehicle payment services is expected to grow over the forecast period, driven by the increasing use of driver assistance systems. These systems support drivers in various ways, including simplifying parking and allowing purchases directly from the control panel without needing additional devices or cards.
In-Vehicle Payment System Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the In-Vehicle Payment System Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. North America leads the In-Vehicle Payment System Market, largely due to its high number of connected vehicles. Major tech companies in the region, such as Apple Inc. and Google Inc., have ventured into the automotive sector, enhancing competition with traditional car manufacturers. Payment gateway giants like MasterCard and Visa are also advancing their services with contactless payments and IoT-based payment systems, which are gaining significant traction. For example, Visa and SiriusXM have teamed up to develop the SiriusXM e-wallet, an in-vehicle payment solution integrated into the dashboard. This system enables drivers and passengers to conveniently shop for coffee, pre-pay for fuel, locate and pay for parking, purchase movie tickets, and settle tolls. Biometric authentication is employed to activate and verify Visa account payments, reducing driver distractions. This collaboration is being promoted to major automakers in North America's connected vehicle market.
In-Vehicle Payment System Market Segment Analysis
By Mode of Payment
NFC
QR Code/RFID
App/e-wallet
Credit/Debit card
Based on the Mode of Payment, the market is segmented into NFC, QR Code/RFID, App/e-wallet, and Credit/Debit card. Credit/Debit cards are expected to dominate the In-Vehicle Payment System Market during the forecast period. The Vehicle Payment System Market is primarily led by the credit/debit card segment, which holds about 53 percent of the market share. Credit and debit cards remain the most prevalent payment methods, extensively used for both contact and contactless transactions. The market is anticipated to grow due to rising demand for both card and card-less transactions, as well as post-cash transactions across various age groups. In 2021, the app/e-wallet sector held a significant share of the market and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2030. The growth in the market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital payment methods and the convenience of wallet payments, leading to greater use of in-vehicle payment services. Popular payment options include Amazon Pay, Google Pay, AliPay, Apple Pay, Venmo, and Samsung Pay. Additionally, Amazon and Google have integrated their advanced virtual assistants with their payment gateways and e-wallets to enhance consumer shopping and payment experiences.
By Application Outlook
Parking
Gas/charging stations
Shopping
Food/Coffee
Toll Collection
Other
GLOBAL IN-VEHICLE PAYMENT SYSTEM MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
In-Vehicle Payment System Key Competitors include:
BMW AG
CarPay Diem Cerence Inc.
Daimler AG
General Motors Company
Gentex Corporation
Harman International Industries Inc.
Honda Motor Company Ltd.
Hyundai Motor Company
Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC
Mastercard Inc.
Telenav Inc.
ThinxNet GmbH
Visa Inc.
Xevo Inc.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG., and other major players.
Key questions answered in the In-Vehicle Payment System Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global In-Vehicle Payment System market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the In-Vehicle Payment System market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the In-Vehicle Payment System market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the In-Vehicle Payment System market?
Who are the leading companies in the In-Vehicle Payment System market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the In-Vehicle Payment System market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the In-Vehicle Payment System market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the In-Vehicle Payment System market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
In-Vehicle Payment System Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
In-Vehicle Payment System Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, In-Vehicle Payment System Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a prominent IT and telecom research firm, has released the following reports:
IoT Payments Market: The Global IoT Payments Market size is expected to grow from USD 428.58 billion in 2023 to USD 16874.81 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 69% during the forecast period (2024-2032).
Bitcoin Technology Market: Global Bitcoin Technology Market Size Was Valued at USD 12.8 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 33.8 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 11.4% From 2024-2032.
