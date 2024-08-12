Construction Equipment Market revenue is expected to grow by 4.48 percent from 2024 to 2030
The Construction Equipment Market size was valued at USD 194.10 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow by 4.48% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly 263.80 Bn.
As per Maximize Market research, Construction Equipment Market revenue which was $194.1 Bn in 2023, is expected to grow by 4.48 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly 263.80 Bn.
Construction equipment, also referred to as heavy equipment are used for carrying out construction operations. However, the market's growth is constrained by strict government rules over carbon emissions and changes in the price of oil.
As a result of the rising housing demand in these areas due to the growing population, new housing infrastructure, including single-family homes and high-rise structures, is being built. Construction activity has increased in several places in the US, UK, China, and India. For instance, attention has been focused on US infrastructure.
In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest market share. The growth of the Asia-Pacific construction equipment market is being driven by rapidly growing investments in infrastructure and construction projects.
Construction Equipment Market Segmentation
by Type
Loader
Crane
Forklift
Excavator
Dozer
Others
by Power Output
400 HP
by Industries
Oil & Gas
Infrastructure
Forestry & Agricultural
Manufacturing
Military
Mining
by Application
Earth moving
Transportation
Excavation & Demolition
Heavy Lifting
Tunneling
Material Handling
Recycling & Waste Management
Construction Equipment Market Key Players:
Caterpillar
Hitachi Construction Machinery
Komatsu Ltd.
SANY Group
Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group
