Consent Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9 percent from 2024 to 2030
The Consent Management Market size was valued at USD 460 Mn. in 2023 and the Total Global Consent Management Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1630 Mn.
As per Maximize Market research, Consent Management Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1630 Mn, as opposed to USD 460 Mn in 2023.
Consent management is a procedure or system that informs users about rules regarding data collection and usage to facilitate compliance. The Consent Management Market is primarily driven by several factors, including growing awareness of data privacy, rising cyber-attacks, data breaches, demand from customers to control their consent and preferences, also implementation
One of the major factors why the Consent Management Market has gained a lot of significance in recent years is due to the increasing awareness among the people about the growing need of Data security and Data consent. The surge in digital disruption plays a pivotal role in driving the consent management market forward.
With this funding, OneTrust be better equipped to handle client demand for trust intelligence software as it continues to grow. OneTrust's estimated annual revenue is currently $508.9M per year.
Consent Management Market Segmentation
By Component
Solution
Service
By Touchpoint
Web App
Mobile App
By Deployment
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Consent Management Market Key Players:
OneTrust
LLC
Quantcast
Cookiebot
Iubenda
