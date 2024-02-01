Radiation Shielding Glass Market to Reach $1.87 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Healthcare Demand
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market – (By Type (Lead Glass, Lead Free Glass), By Application (Medical, Industrial, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysi
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 24, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market is valued at US$ 1.18 billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1.87 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Radiation shielding glass refers to a specific kind of glass that is meant to protect against ionizing radiation, like gamma rays and X-rays. This particular kind of glass is used in a variety of applications where it is essential to provide a protective barrier. This enables safe observation and operation in settings where there is a worry about radiation exposure. Radiation shielding glass is designed to attenuate or minimize the transmission of hazardous ionizing radiation while yet preserving transparency for visible light. This is the fundamental objective of radiation-shielding glass.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2628
A number of developing nations, including China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, are experiencing rising healthcare expenditures, which will result in an increase in the availability of high-quality medical treatment in these nations. It is anticipated that the need for medical radiation shielding devices will increase as a result of the growing cancer incidence rates in these nations. It is possible that the market for healthcare items such as cancer devices would expand in developing nations as a result of the rise in the per-capita spending on healthcare as well as the growing public desire for healthcare services that are both affordable and effective.
List of Prominent Players in the Radiation Shielding Glass Market:
• British Glass
• Corning Incorporated
• Electric Glass Building Materials Co., Ltd.
• H V Skan Ltd
• Lead Glass Pro.
• Mavig Gmbh
• MidlandLead
• Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
• Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation
• Raybloc Ltd.
• Schott
• Wolf X-Ray
• Ets-Lindgren (An Esco Technologies Company)
• Nelco Worldwide
• Gaven Industries, Inc.
• A&L Shielding
• Alimed, Inc.
• Mars Metal Company
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The main catalyst for the growth of the Radiation Shielding Glass Market is the rising demand in the healthcare industry. The increase in medical imaging methods, such as X-rays and CT scans, has resulted in a significant need for efficient radiation shielding solutions. Radiation shielding glass is essential for creating a clear and protective barrier that safeguards the well-being of patients and healthcare personnel during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The increasing incidence of severe illnesses and the growing worldwide population contribute to the rising need for medical imaging services. The need for radiation-shielding glass is predicted to increase significantly as healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing nations, continues to progress.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Challenges:
Devices used in radiotherapy are often bigger in size and need a significant amount of room to be installed. Due to restricted expenditures on healthcare, there is a shortage of proper healthcare infrastructure, which is one of the key problems that is preventing the widespread use of medical radiation shielding systems. The medical radiation shielding solutions for cancer treatment can only be used by a very small number of healthcare facilities in countries that are considered not developed or developing. Because of this, the number of radiation operations is restricted despite the fact that there is a strong demand for them.
Regional Trends:
The North American Radiation Shielding Glass market is expected to register a very large market share, and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Advanced healthcare facilities and continual improvements in radiation treatment and diagnostic imaging technology in the U.S. contribute to driving demand in North America. The Canadian market for radiation shielding glass primarily targets nuclear power and industrial sectors, where the use of radiation shielding glass is crucial for ensuring safety and adherence to regulations. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is seeing rapid expansion due to strong advancements in healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness of measures to ensure radiation safety. Countries like China and India are spearheading this growth, bolstered by increasing healthcare spending and government efforts to enhance medical infrastructure.
Segmentation of Radiation Shielding Glass Market-
By Type-
• Lead Glass
• Lead Free Glass
By Application-
• Medical
• Industrial
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2628
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2628
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Radiation shielding glass refers to a specific kind of glass that is meant to protect against ionizing radiation, like gamma rays and X-rays. This particular kind of glass is used in a variety of applications where it is essential to provide a protective barrier. This enables safe observation and operation in settings where there is a worry about radiation exposure. Radiation shielding glass is designed to attenuate or minimize the transmission of hazardous ionizing radiation while yet preserving transparency for visible light. This is the fundamental objective of radiation-shielding glass.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2628
A number of developing nations, including China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, are experiencing rising healthcare expenditures, which will result in an increase in the availability of high-quality medical treatment in these nations. It is anticipated that the need for medical radiation shielding devices will increase as a result of the growing cancer incidence rates in these nations. It is possible that the market for healthcare items such as cancer devices would expand in developing nations as a result of the rise in the per-capita spending on healthcare as well as the growing public desire for healthcare services that are both affordable and effective.
List of Prominent Players in the Radiation Shielding Glass Market:
• British Glass
• Corning Incorporated
• Electric Glass Building Materials Co., Ltd.
• H V Skan Ltd
• Lead Glass Pro.
• Mavig Gmbh
• MidlandLead
• Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
• Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation
• Raybloc Ltd.
• Schott
• Wolf X-Ray
• Ets-Lindgren (An Esco Technologies Company)
• Nelco Worldwide
• Gaven Industries, Inc.
• A&L Shielding
• Alimed, Inc.
• Mars Metal Company
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The main catalyst for the growth of the Radiation Shielding Glass Market is the rising demand in the healthcare industry. The increase in medical imaging methods, such as X-rays and CT scans, has resulted in a significant need for efficient radiation shielding solutions. Radiation shielding glass is essential for creating a clear and protective barrier that safeguards the well-being of patients and healthcare personnel during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The increasing incidence of severe illnesses and the growing worldwide population contribute to the rising need for medical imaging services. The need for radiation-shielding glass is predicted to increase significantly as healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing nations, continues to progress.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Challenges:
Devices used in radiotherapy are often bigger in size and need a significant amount of room to be installed. Due to restricted expenditures on healthcare, there is a shortage of proper healthcare infrastructure, which is one of the key problems that is preventing the widespread use of medical radiation shielding systems. The medical radiation shielding solutions for cancer treatment can only be used by a very small number of healthcare facilities in countries that are considered not developed or developing. Because of this, the number of radiation operations is restricted despite the fact that there is a strong demand for them.
Regional Trends:
The North American Radiation Shielding Glass market is expected to register a very large market share, and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Advanced healthcare facilities and continual improvements in radiation treatment and diagnostic imaging technology in the U.S. contribute to driving demand in North America. The Canadian market for radiation shielding glass primarily targets nuclear power and industrial sectors, where the use of radiation shielding glass is crucial for ensuring safety and adherence to regulations. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is seeing rapid expansion due to strong advancements in healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness of measures to ensure radiation safety. Countries like China and India are spearheading this growth, bolstered by increasing healthcare spending and government efforts to enhance medical infrastructure.
Segmentation of Radiation Shielding Glass Market-
By Type-
• Lead Glass
• Lead Free Glass
By Application-
• Medical
• Industrial
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2628
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2628
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results