Veterinary Imaging Market worth $2.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%
Veterinary Imaging Market by Product (Ultrasound (2D, 3D, Doppler), CT, X-Ray, MRI; Contrast Reagent; Software), Modality (Stationary, Portable), Application (Ortho, OB/GYN, Cancer), Animal (Small, Large), End User (Clinic, Hospital) & Region - Global For
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 12, 2024 ) The report "Veterinary Imaging Market by Product (Ultrasound (2D, 3D, Doppler), CT, X-Ray, MRI; Contrast Reagent; Software), Modality (Stationary, Portable), Application (Ortho, OB/GYN, Cancer), Animal (Small, Large), End User (Clinic, Hospital) - Forecast to 2029", is valued at an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
The veterinary imaging market is experiencing explosive growth, fueled by a confluence of factors. Rising pet ownership and increasing awareness of animal health are driving demand for diagnostic tools, with pet insurance penetration further fueling this trend. Technological advancements are fueling this growth, with digital radiography (DR) replacing traditional X-ray films, offering faster diagnosis and lower radiation doses.
Advancements in CT and ultrasound technology are also opening doors for more precise diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures. Specialization within veterinary medicine is creating a demand for imaging solutions tailored to specific needs, like equine or avian imaging. Remote patient monitoring and telemedicine are also creating new opportunities for veterinary imaging, particularly in rural areas.
Additionally, growing concerns about animal welfare and ethical considerations are driving the development of low-dose and animal-friendly imaging techniques. This dynamic market is attracting major players like GE Healthcare and Carestream, who are constantly innovating and investing in research and development.
The veterinary imaging market is further segmented based on the product, modality, application, animal type, end-user, and region.
The veterinary imaging instruments segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.
The veterinary imaging instruments market is surging, fueled by booming pet ownership, rising awareness of animal health, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Technological advancements like low-dose X-ray systems, AI-powered image reconstruction, and mobile ultrasound solutions are democratizing access and enhancing diagnostic accuracy. Additionally, the growing focus on preventive care and early disease detection is driving demand for point-of-care tools like portable radiography systems.
Sustainability concerns are also influencing the market, with manufacturers developing eco-friendly options and focusing on reducing radiation exposure. The trend towards cloud-based image management and AI-powered analytics is further streamlining workflows and improving collaboration between veterinarians and specialists.
The portable instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
The increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and the demand for real-time diagnostics at the point-of-care are driving the need for smaller, mobile equipment. Advancements in technology, like miniaturization and wireless connectivity, are making portable X-ray, ultrasound, and even CT scanners more accessible and user-friendly for veterinarians. This shift towards portability also aligns with the growing popularity of decentralized animal care models, including mobile clinics and farm-based veterinary services.
Additionally, the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases and the increasing focus on preventative care are further propelling the demand for accessible and rapid diagnostic tools. The rising adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in veterinary imaging is another exciting trend, offering faster analysis and improved diagnostic accuracy. Overall, the portable veterinary imaging instruments market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements, evolving healthcare models, and a growing awareness of animal health and welfare.
In the end-user segment, veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers hold the largest market share in the veterinary imaging market.
The end users market in 2022 was dominated by veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers. The veterinary imaging market for clinics and diagnostic centers is booming, fueled by rising pet ownership, increased awareness of preventative care, and technological advancements. The growing popularity of pet insurance and higher disposable incomes are enabling clinics to invest in X-ray, CT, and ultrasound technologies, leading to earlier disease detection and improved patient care. The rise of minimally invasive surgeries further demands high-resolution imaging for precise planning, while AI-powered tools and cloud-based platforms are enhancing diagnostic accuracy and streamlining workflows. Ultimately, the desire to provide pets with the best possible care and the growing focus on animal welfare are driving a surge in advanced imaging adoption, transforming veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers into sophisticated centers of animal healthcare.
North America will continue to dominate the veterinary imaging market in 2029.
On the basis of region, the veterinary imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa and GCC countries. North America has various advantages—an advanced healthcare system, high public and private healthcare spending, a rise in the companion animal population, and the significant presence of prominent players in the region are the major factors contributing to the growth of North America and the largest share of the veterinary imaging market APAC is known to grow at the highest rate. The growth in the market can be attributed to increasing R&D activities, and high growth in the veterinary healthcare industries.
Key Players
The global veterinary imaging market is consolidated in nature, with the top players, namely, GE Healthcare (US), Carestream Health (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), and Esaote S.p.A (Italy) accounting for a larger share of the market.
