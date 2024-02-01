Industrial Rhamnolipid Market Expected to Reach $724.5 Million by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Industrial Rhamnolipid Market- (By Type (Mono-Rhamnolipids, Di-Rhamnolipids), By Form (Powder, Liquid), End-Use (Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Personal Care & Cosme
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 28, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Industrial Rhamnolipid Market is valued at US$ 413.5 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 724.5 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Pseudomonas aeruginosa generates rhamnolipids. These tiny miracles are glycolipid surfactants, and their structure determines how they interact with both water and oil via their interactions. The hydrophilic sugar head group, also known as rhamnose, has a predilection for water, in contrast to the hydrophobic fatty acid tail, which prefers oil. Because of the dual nature of these substances, they are capable of functioning as surfactants, which is comparable to soap. The market for industrial rhamnolipids is being driven forward by the growing need for surfactants that are both organically produced and beneficial to the environment.
Biosurfactants are becoming more popular in manufacturing sectors previously dependent on synthetic surfactants. This is mainly attributable to the adoption of environmental legislation and the rising desire among consumers for environmentally friendly goods. Despite this, the high costs connected with manufacturing are a significant factor limiting market revenue increase. When compared to the expense of creating rhamnolipids via biotechnology, the cost of producing synthetic surfactants is much cheaper. These processes incur significant expenses due to the frequent need for specialized equipment, specifically tailored fermentation conditions, and substrates of a high purity.
List of Prominent Players in the Industrial Rhamnolipid Market:
• AGAE Technologies, LLC
• Stepan Company
• Biotensidon GmbH
• Evonik Industries AG
• GlycoSurf
• Jeneil Biotech
• Shaanxi Deguan Biotechnology Co., Ltd
• TensioGreen
• Starchem Enterprises Limited
• Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The increasing demand in the oil and gas industry is a significant driver of revenue growth in the industrial rhamnolipid market. Applying rhamnolipid significantly enhances the effectiveness of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) methods, which are crucial for improving the extraction process in current reservoirs. Biosurfactants reduce surface and interfacial tension, improving oil mobilization and extraction efficiency. Due to their exceptional performance, rhamnolipids are progressively being utilized with these state-of-the-art extraction techniques. Rhamnolipids are highly efficient in solubilizing hydrocarbons, making them valuable for oil spill cleanup and soil remediation. Their demonstrated efficacy and efficiency drive the global market demand for biosurfactants.
Challenges:
One of the limiting issues for the industrial rhamnolipid business is the poor scalability of the production procedures. Manufacturing rhamnolipids on an industrial scale can be technically challenging due to the complexity of the fermentation processes, the low yield, and the demand for modified conditions. It may be difficult to satisfy the ever-increasing market demand due to the difficulties connected with scaling up production from the laboratory to the industrial level. This may limit the widespread application of rhamnolipids in a range of industries.
Regional Trends:
Currently, Europe has the leading position as the largest market for industrial rhamnolipids. This is mostly due to stringent environmental restrictions, a strong dedication to sustainability, and notable advancements in industrial practices. The region's robust focus on environmental conservation and the advancement of bio-based goods as part of the European Green Deal, which seeks to reduce the use of chemical pesticides in agriculture, greatly enhances the demand for rhamnolipids in products that improve soil health and biopesticides. The industrial rhamnolipids market is seeing the highest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The fast expansion is driven by causes such as increased industrialization, growing environmental awareness, and favorable governmental regulations in nations like as China, India, and Japan. The market is primarily driven by the region's growing agriculture industry and the rising demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable goods in personal care and cosmetics.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Evonik Industries AG has declared the successful and early completion of its inaugural industrial-scale rhamnolipid biosurfactant facility situated in Slovenská Ľupča, Slovakia. The new facility, which required an investment of hundreds of millions of euros, is the first of its type globally. It will specifically address the significant market need for biobased and biodegradable rhamnolipids, which are utilized in cleaning and personal care products.
• In September 2022, AGAE Technologies, LLC achieved unprecedented levels of rhamnolipid production with the implementation of optimized fermentation techniques, resulting in cost-effective production. The biotech firm based in Portland, Oregon has successfully increased rhamnolipid yields by around 200% and reduced manufacturing costs by one-third.
Segmentation of Industrial Rhamnolipid Market-
Industrial Rhamnolipid Market- By Type
• Mono-Rhamnolipids
• Di-Rhamnolipids
Industrial Rhamnolipid Market- By Form
• Powder
• Liquid
Industrial Rhamnolipid Market- By End Use
• Oil and Gas
• Agriculture
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
• Food and Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals
• Environmental Services
• Industrial and Household Cleaning
Industrial Rhamnolipid Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
