CD Antigen Cancer Therapy Market Set to Reach $41.8 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Cancer Incidence and Targeted Treatments
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global CD Antigen Cancer Therapy Market – Type of CD Antigen Targeted (CD19, CD20, CD30, CD33, CD38, CD70, Others), By Therapy Type [Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), An
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 10, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global CD Antigen Cancer Therapy Market is valued at US$ 26.2 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 41.8 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
CD antigen cancer therapy is a specialized method of treating cancer by targeting proteins found on cancer cells’ surfaces, called CD antigens. The CD antigen cancer therapy market is growing rapidly worldwide due to the rising cancer incidence and the expansion of R&D efforts. Several groups worldwide are researching and coordinating their efforts to find better ways to use cancer CD antigen cancer therapy. Targeted techniques offered by CD antigen cancer medicines can potentially enhance treatment outcomes, boosting market expansion. This has led to a dramatic increase in the budgets allocated to cancer research and the development of novel treatment methods. However, the industry is expected to be hindered by regulatory hurdles regarding approving and utilizing CD antigen cancer therapy. Also, the market is expected to slow down throughout the projected period due to specific manufacturing and pharmacological challenges related to this CD antigen cancer therapy development.
List of Prominent Players in the CD Antigen Cancer Therapy Market:
• Novartis AG
• Roche Holdings AG
• Bristol Myers Squibb Company
• Gilead Sciences Inc.
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Amgen Inc.
• AbbVie Inc.
• AstraZeneca PLC
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
• Seattle Genetics Inc.
• Biogen Inc.
• Celgene Corporation
• Genmab A/S
• Immunomedics Inc.
• Others
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The rising incidence of cancer in general and targeted therapies, in particular, are propelling the CD antigen cancer therapy industry forward. Recent progress in immunotherapy and biotechnology has resulted in the creation of novel CD antigen-targeting medications. Market expansion is also driven by legislative frameworks that support industry and significant investments in research & development. Additionally, CD antigen therapies have shown promising results in clinical studies, and there is a growing need for personalized therapy, which contributes to the expansion of the market.
Challenges:
There are several obstacles in the CD antigen cancer therapy industry, including complicated manufacturing methods, expensive production and development costs, and strict regulatory regulations. Conducting clinical trials to establish the safety of CD antigen cancer therapy is costly and time-consuming. Another major obstacle is the wide range of possible side effects and patient reactions. Alternative cancer treatments and problems with intellectual property also affect market expansion. For these reasons, it is difficult for novel therapies to enter the market on a large scale.
Regional Trends:
The North American CD antigen cancer therapy market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to the rising frequency of cancers, significant funding for research and development of targeted therapies, and a heavy focus on precision medicine and customized oncology. Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market because of rapid urbanization, enhanced healthcare facilities, and abundant discretionary income; escalating rates of breast cancer because of unhealthy lifestyle choices, including less exercise and more alcohol use, resulted in the dramatic rise of CD antigen cancer therapy market in this region.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb received FDA approval for its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy; Breyanzi, a CD19-directed CART therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have received at least two prior lines of therapy.
• In 2023, Gilead Sciences, Inc. received FDA approval for its Trodelvy, Trop-2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor drug conjugate used for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and metastatic urothelial cancer to treat inoperable locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in adults.
Segmentation of CD Antigen Cancer Therapy Market-
By Type of CD Antigen Targeted-
• CD19
• CD20
• CD30
• CD33
• CD38
• CD70
• Others
By Therapy Type-
• Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
• Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
• Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy
• Bi-specific T-cell Engagers (BiTEs)
• Radioimmunotherapy
• Immunotoxins
By Cancer Type-
• Leukaemia
• Lymphoma
• Multiple Myeloma
• Breast Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Prostate Cancer
• Others
By End-User-
• Hospitals
• Specialty Clinics
• Cancer Treatment Centers
• Research Institutes
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2644
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2644
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2444
