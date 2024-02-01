Cancer-focused Genetic Testing Service Market Set to Reach $14.41 Bn by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cancer-focused Genetic Testing Service Market – (By Test Type (Chromosome Testing, DNA Testing, Direct DNA Testing, Indirect DNA Testing, Biochemical Genetic
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Cancer-focused Genetic Testing Service Market is valued at US$ 7.82 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 14.41 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The purpose of cancer-specific genetic testing is to analyze a person's genetic material in order to detect gene alterations that have the potential to enhance the chance of getting cancer. The provision of these services is essential in order to facilitate the development of individualized treatment strategies, early diagnosis, and prevention actions for genetic profiles. The next-generation sequencing (NGS) technique is widely used to conduct a thorough and speedy study of a large number of genes. It is projected that there will be a rise in the demand for genetic testing that is intended to particularly target cancer on a worldwide scale. This development may be attributed to a number of factors, comprising the rising prevalence of cancer, the growing awareness of the need for early detection, and the breakthroughs that have been made in genetic testing. With the use of genetic testing and precision medicine in clinical settings, the sector is seeing significant growth. Despite its growing promise, the industry of cancer-specific genetic testing is confronted with challenges brought on by ethical and regulatory considerations. It is possible that limits on patient privacy and the use of genetic data will act as a barrier to the development and implementation of innovative diagnostic tools. A number of factors, including inherited prejudice and the psychological effect of test findings, contribute to the complexity of the problem.
List of Prominent Players in the Cancer-focused Genetic Testing Service Market:
• Cleveland Clinic
• Fortis Healthcare
• KIMS Hospitals
• Rush University Medical Center
• The Johns Hopkins Hospital
• Bridgeport Hospital
• Greenwich Hospital
• Lawrence Memorial Hospital
• Westerly Hospital
• Yale New Haven Hospital
• Northeast Medical Group
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The rising global incidence of cancer is fueling the need for specialized genetic testing services specifically designed for the identification of cancer. Timely identification and tailored treatment are essential in light of the increasing incidence of cancer. Genetic testing services can detect genes that increase the chance of developing cancer, allowing for targeted treatment and preventive measures. The utilization of modern technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) has greatly enhanced the accuracy and effectiveness of these services. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) efficiently examines many genes, uncovering an individual's genetic composition and susceptibility to cancer, thus enhancing the accessibility and cost-effectiveness of genetic testing. This technical innovation has played a crucial role in promoting the expansion of the cancer-specific genetic testing industry.
Challenges:
Overcoming the social and ethical problems related to genetic testing is a major barrier to the growth of the worldwide business. The issue of genetic discrimination presents complex moral and ethical challenges since the progress in genetic testing technology gives rise to significant concerns regarding its use, execution, and the understanding of its outcomes. Moreover, a lack of widespread comprehension of genetics might result in the stigmatization and misinterpretation of intricate genetic test outcomes. These problems emphasize the necessity of thorough education and ethical principles to guarantee appropriate utilization and widespread approval of genetic testing. The delicate equilibrium between technical advancement and ethical deliberations continues to pose a crucial obstacle to the industry's expansion.
Regional Trends:
North America is leading the market because of its strong healthcare infrastructure, technological progress, and high incidence of cancer. Key industry leaders prioritize the expansion of genetic testing capabilities to provide comprehensive solutions for customized cancer treatment and prevention. The FDA's rigorous regulatory supervision promotes confidence and acceptance among healthcare practitioners and patients. The Asia-Pacific area is at the forefront of the market for genetic testing services focusing on cancer. This is due to its rapid growth rates, which are driven by substantial investments in healthcare and an increasing number of cancer cases. These countries experience advantages from the growth of healthcare spending, a growing middle-class population, and a rising understanding of the advantages of genetic testing for cancer treatment.
Segmentation of Cancer-focused Genetic Testing Service Market-
By Test Type-
• Chromosome Testing
• DNA Testing
• Direct DNA Testing
• Indirect DNA Testing
• Biochemical Genetic Testing
By Cancer Type-
• Breast Cancer
• Colorectal Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Bladder Cancer
• Kidney Cancer
• Other
By Service Provider-
• Hospital
• Specialty Clinics
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Specialized Cancer Institutes
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
