Tooth Replacement Market Exclusive Insights on Size, Share and Profit with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Tooth Replacement Market is valued at US$ 17.05 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 30.8 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 10, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Tooth Replacement Market- By Product [Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Dental Surgical Supplies, CAD/CAM Systems and Dental Scanners], End-user [Dental Clinics & Hospitals, Dental Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes]), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Tooth replacement is the procedure that helps people regain their smile after losing a tooth. The operation has both aesthetic and practical benefits. It improves chewing and voice clarity while preserving the structural elements of the face. The growing need for practical solutions among older people and new technological advancements is propelling the rapid development of tooth replacement technology. Rising consumption spending in developing nations also supports the tooth replacement market. A growing number of dental clinics are incorporating CAM/CAD technology, which will contribute to the market’s rise and increasing demand for aesthetic and cosmetic dentistry. These state-of-the-art operations are designed to improve the visual appeal of patients by boosting their facial and dental look, which is growing the demand for tooth replacement.
However, tooth replacement therapies, such as dental implants or bridges, can be out of reach for many people due to costly costs and restricted access to healthcare, which hinders the tooth replacement market around the world. The availability of innovative treatment options, the increased awareness of oral health, and the incidence of dental illnesses are driving forces behind the rapid growth of the global tooth replacement market.
List of Prominent Players in the Tooth Replacement Market:
• Institut Straumann AG
• Dentsply Sirona Inc.
• ZimVie Inc.
• Envista Holdings Corporation
• OSSTEM IMPLANT CO. LTD
• Dentium CO. LTD.
• Kulzer GmbH
• Ultradent Products, Inc.
• Ivoclar Vivadent AG
• COLTENE Group
• Bicon LLC
• Implant Direct Corporation
• 3SHAPE A/S
• Midmark Corporation
• PLANMECA OY
• Align Technology Inc.
• Condor Technologies NV
• CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH
• AVINENT IMPLANT SYSTEM, S.L.U.
• Neoss Ltd.
• Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for tooth replacement is fueled by more and more people throughout the world realizing that their oral health directly affects their general health. This has resulted in more people taking advantage of preventative dental care measures, such as seeing the dentist regularly, brushing and flossing their teeth, and maintaining good oral hygiene. Because of this, numerous procedures for replacing lost teeth have become necessary. Also, the need for tooth replacement procedures is rising in tandem with the average age of the world’s population. Due to heightened susceptibility to periodontal diseases and tooth decay, the elderly are more prone to needing tooth replacement therapies compared to younger individuals. Additionally, if individuals live longer, there will be more seniors who need tooth replacement procedures. In the years to come, this is what will probably propel the worldwide demand for tooth replacements.
Challenges:
The market’s expansion has been impeded by a number of factors, one of which is the high cost of advanced tooth replacement solutions like dental implants, bridges, and high-quality dentures. Another issue is the scarcity of highly trained specialists who can successfully place these restorations, which is especially true in rural areas. Additionally, there are material and technological constraints that need to be considered because the introduction of more sophisticated materials and methods might impede the expansion of the market.
Regional Trends:
The North American tooth replacement market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of a growing number of people relying on dental care, more people becoming aware of the importance of good oral health, an aging population, more people traveling abroad for medical treatment, more people choosing to work as dentists, more money being spent on dental care, and more people getting cavities. Besides, Europe had a substantial share of the market because more people were concerned about dental care, a rise in healthcare spending, heightened public understanding of tooth problems, rising income, and stronger government backing for medical tourism.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2024, Dentsply Sirona and A-dec announced the integration of their Primescan ConnectTM intraoral scanner with the A-dec 500 and A-dec 300 delivery systems, formalizing their long-term partnership.
• In January 2024, ZimVie Inc., a pioneer in the dental and spine industries worldwide, announced the introduction of the TSX Implant in Japan. Considering Japan is the biggest market for dental implants in Asia-Pacific and the fifth biggest market in the world, it holds significant strategic value for ZimVie. The introduction of TSX in Japan puts the firm in direct competition with the premium dental implant industry leaders.
Segmentation of Tooth Replacement Market-
Global Tooth Replacement Market- By Product
• Dental Implants
o Dental Implants, by Form
Plate Form
Root Form
o Dental Implants, by Type
Endosteal
Subperitoneal
Transosteal
Intramucosal
o Dental Implants, by Material
Titanium Implants
• By Procedure
o Single-Stage & Immediate load
o Two-Stage
• By Connector Type
o Internal Hexagonal
o Internal Octagonal
o External Hexagonal
Zirconium Implants
o Dental Implants by Design
Tapered
Parallel-Walled
o Dental Implants by Price
Premium
Non-premium
• Dental Prosthetics
o Dental Prosthetics, by Type
Crowns
Bridges
Dentures
• Full
• Partial
• Fixed
• Temporary
Abutments
• Stock
• Customized
Veneers
Inlays & Onlays
o Dental Prosthetics, by Material
Metal
Ceramics
Polymers
Composites
• Dental Surgical Supplies
o Dental Biomaterials
Dental Bone Grafts
Membranes
Other Dental Biomaterials
o Dental Sutures
o Dental Hemostats
o Other Dental Surgical Supplies
• CAD/CAM Systems
o Chair Side CAD/CAM System
o Laboratory CAD/CAM System
• Dental Scanners
o Intraoral
o Extra-oral
Global Tooth Replacement Market-By End-User
• Dental Clinics & Hospitals
• Dental Laboratories
• Academic & Research Institutes
Global Tooth Replacement Market-By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
