Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market Projected to Reach $85.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Healthcare Demand
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market- (By Product Type (Filtration, Chromatography, Bioreactors, Cell Culture Media, Shakers, Service
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market is valued at US$ 44.1 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 85.7 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables include the many resources and parts needed for producing and handling biological goods. These consumables are essential to biological manufacturing procedures when it comes to the preparation, storage, and filtration of biological substances, including medication, monoclonal antibodies, novel proteins, and gene therapy. Technological breakthroughs, a rising incidence of long-term illnesses, and the increasing acceptance of personalized treatment are driving the need for biopharmaceuticals. Specialized tools and supplies are needed to produce and manufacture biopharmaceuticals, including gene treatments and vaccinations. Because producers are trying to keep up with the increasing demand, the market for consumables for biopharmaceutical processing equipment has surged. A significant increase in the need for biopharmaceuticals is anticipated to propel the worldwide industry for consumable equipment used in biopharmaceutical processing in the years ahead.
Furthermore, the rising incidence of long-term diseases, including cancer, rare genetic disorders affecting a wide range of uncommon diseases, and others, is a major force propelling the consumable biopharmaceutical processing equipment market forward. Several factors drive market expansion, including rising cancer rates, ethical acceptance of biopharmaceutical processing equipment, and more government support. However, the poor retention of skilled workforce is a limitation on the growth of the worldwide biopharmaceutical processing equipment consumable market, making it one of the most challenging markets to maintain a stable workforce.
List of Prominent Players in the Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market:
• 3M Company
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Danaher Corporation
• Agilent Technologies, Inc
• Repligen Corporation
• Sartorius AG
• Merck KGaA
• Eppendorf AG
• Solaris Biotechnology Srl
• Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The growing demand for biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is fueled by technological development. Biopharmaceutical production processes' productivity, precision, and security have increased with the introduction of disposable technology, robotics, and sophisticated ingredients. These developments resulted in cheaper operating expenses, more output, and a decreased danger of pollution. As long as producers keep spending money on R&D, new and inventive technology should be introduced that will help the worldwide biopharmaceutical processing equipment consumable industry manufacturing.
Challenges:
The prime challenges are restrictions on usability and compliance, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market. The reliability and effectiveness of biopharmaceutical products depend on the consumables used in biopharmaceutical processing equipment, which have constant levels of performance and quality. It might be difficult to keep up rigorous standards of quality control during the entire production process, especially when dealing with complicated and configurable essentials.
Regional Trends:
The North American biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the rising number of cases of cardiovascular disease, massive investments in R&D, novel technologies, new government programs, and growing healthcare costs. Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market because of many things, including a larger patient population, more infectious illness cases, more people knowing about therapy, more cancer cases, and more people involved in research and development.
Recent Developments:
• In July 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its initial electron microscopic display facility would operate in Taiwan. Situated in the center of the region's electronic production sector, this cutting-edge institution, known as a NanoPort, is built to accommodate the region's expanding demand for sophisticated analysis tools and knowledge. The brand-new building will collaborate with local semiconductor clients and is currently among the six Thermo Fisher NanoPort locations globally.
• In July 2024, Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher" or the "Company") released its Ecological Report, which outlines the organization's significant accomplishments and demonstrates the scope and complexity of its environmental sustainability strategy.
Segmentation of Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market
Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market- By Product Type
• Filtration Systems
• Chromatography Equipment and Consumables
o Consumables
o Equipment
• Bioreactors
o Reusable Bioreactors
o Disposable/Single-use Bioreactors
• Cell Culture Products
o Cell Culture Media
Cell Culture Media, by Physical Form
• Dry Powder Media
• Liquid Media
Cell Culture Media, by Type
• Off-the-Shelf Media
• Custom Media
Cell Culture Media, by Source
• Chemically Defined Media
• Natural Media
o Reagents and Supplements
o Cell and Cell Lines
o Serum
• Mixing Systems
• Bioprocessing Containers
• Sterilizers
• Centrifuges
• Incubators
• Shakers
• Biosafety Cabinets
• Other Equipment and Consumables
• Services
Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market- By Application
• Commercial Bioproduction
• Vaccine Manufacturing
• mAb Production
• Recombinant Protein Production
• Cell and Gene Therapy Production
• Research Bioproduction
Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market- By End User
• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
• Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)
• Academia and Research Institutes
Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
