TLC Plates Market Size to Expand Lucratively with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global TLC Plates Market is valued at US$ 10.3 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 29.5 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 10, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global TLC Plates Market – (By Type (HPTLC, Preparative PLC, Classical Silica TLC Plates), By Application (Organic chemistry, Analytical chemistry, Laboratories)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
TLC plates serve as indispensable tools for chromatographic separations, enabling the efficient separation, identification, and quantification of complex mixtures of substances. Moreover, the emphasis on quality control and regulatory compliance in industries such as pharmaceutical manufacturing and food safety further boosts the adoption of TLC plates for routine analysis and quality assurance purposes. Additionally, advancements in TLC plate technology, including the development of improved adsorbents, novel coatings, and automation solutions, contribute to market growth by enhancing efficiency and analytical capabilities. On the other hand, the TLC plates market faces certain restraints that may impede its growth. These include challenges related to competition from alternative chromatographic techniques such as HPLC (High-Performance Liquid Chromatography) and G.C. (Gas Chromatography), which offer higher sensitivity and resolution in some applications. Moreover, the perceived complexity of TLC methodology and the requirement for specialized training may deter adoption among some users, particularly in industries where familiarity with other chromatographic techniques is more prevalent.
List of Prominent Players in the TLC Plates Market:
• Silicycle
• Merck Millipore
• BIOTAGE
• Sorbent Technologies
• Thomas Scientific
• Advion
• Miles Scientific (Analtech)
• ISCO
• Dynamic Adsorbents
• VWR
• Chromatographic Specialties
• Diamond Analytics
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The escalating adoption of thin-layer chromatography within the pharmaceutical sector emerges as a pivotal driver for market expansion. TLC plates find extensive utilization in discerning the properties of compounds, including their antibacterial, antiviral, or antifungal characteristics. Moreover, they play a crucial role in detecting the purity of samples, particularly in enhancing the quality control and monitoring processes in drug manufacturing. Furthermore, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the product's significance soared as it was utilized to distinguish counterfeit chloroquine, paracetamol, and antibiotic tablets. Notably, the pharmaceutical industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years, spurred by the pandemic's impact. As per the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Organizations, the growth rate of pharmaceutical research and development expenditure was particularly notable during 2016-2020, with biotechnology emerging as the sector with the highest growth in research intensity. Consequently, the burgeoning research and innovation endeavours within biotechnology and pharmaceuticals serve as pivotal factors propelling the expansion of the TLC plates market.
Challenges:
The method is specifically employed for research and analytical purposes. However, gravity-driven column chromatography is widely favoured for its industrial applications and compound purification. Consequently, column chromatography is found to be extensively used in industries (pharmaceuticals and food processing etc.) for material purification. Moreover, the associated laboratory equipment needs to facilitate quantitative analysis of compound elements, and its results take time to replicate. Due to these limitations, alternative chromatography techniques are utilized. Furthermore, gas chromatography, another chromatography variant, is applicable in the vast petroleum refining sector. The prevalence of broad-spectrum gas chromatography in this industry is gradually replacing traditional scientific methodologies, serving as a hindrance to the tool's usage.
Regional Trends:
The North American TLC Plates market is anticipated to capture a major market share in terms of revenue. The expectation of North America dominating a significant portion of the TLC Plates market share reflects the region's strengths in infrastructure, technology, industry demand, and economic prowess, positioning it as a key player in the global chromatography market. North America possesses a highly established infrastructure and a mature market environment, which includes resilient distribution networks, sophisticated manufacturing facilities, and a stringent regulatory framework. These elements enhance the region's capacity to efficiently manufacture, transport, and oversee TLC Plates, resulting in a substantial market dominance. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significant market share in the TLC Plates industry. These findings indicate that nations in the Asia-Pacific area, including China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others, are projected to have a substantial impact on the market for TLC Plates. Multiple things contribute to this anticipation.
Recent Developments:
• In Oct 2023, Thomas Scientific broadened its range of products and enhanced its sales knowledge by acquiring Arrowhead Forensics. The deal promptly bolstered Thomas Scientific's capacity to offer products and services to entities in law enforcement, government, and several other sectors with a specific focus on crime scene investigation, evidence collecting, and forensic testing.
Segmentation of TLC Plates Market-
By Type-
• HPTLC
• Preparative PLC
• Classical Silica TLC Plates
By Application
• Organic chemistry
• Analytical chemistry
• Laboratories
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
