Probiotic Infant Formula Market Investments, Share and Revenue Analysis Report to 2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Probiotic Infant Formula Market is valued at US$ 502.3 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 739.4 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 10, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Probiotic Infant Formula Market- (By Age (Premature, Infant and Toddler), By Ingredient (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria and Others), By Sales Channel (Online and Offline), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Probiotic infant formula is a kind of baby food that includes probiotics, which are beneficial for your health and digestion in particular. Babies’ immune systems and digestive tracts benefit from these recipes because they mimic the bacteria they would encounter when nursing. The market for probiotic infant formula usage is skyrocketing due to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal illnesses and poor gut health in infants. Opportunities for market leaders will arise as the number of working women continues to rise. Consumers’ rising awareness of the increasing need for supplementary nourishment is driving the infant formula business. Additionally, they are starting to warm up to formulas that aren’t breast milk. The market for probiotic infant formula is being driven by parents’ preference for formulas that contain fewer artificial components and are derived from organic sources. Parental knowledge of newborn nutrition needs, including alternatives to breast milk and safe infant food items, has grown as a result of government programs and expanded access to pediatric care. However, the greater production and ingredient costs and stringent regulations hindered the market’s expansion.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC : https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2479
List of Prominent Players in the Probiotic Infant Formula Market:
• Enfamil
• Envivo
• Nestlé Health Science
• Nestlé Good Start
• Bellamy’s Organic
• HiPP
• Custom Probiotics Inc.
• SFI Health
• Similac
• Nutricia Neocate
• New Beginnings Nutritionals
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away:https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The industry is growing at a rapid pace due to parents’ growing knowledge of the many ways probiotics aid newborn health, including better digestion and a stronger immune system. Probiotic infant formulae are in high demand because they provide a healthy substitute for breast milk, which is especially helpful for the growing number of working women. A further driver of market growth is the increasing number of infants, especially in areas where the birth rate is high. Additionally, developments in formula production technology are vital, as they guarantee that probiotics will remain viable and effective throughout their shelf life. Market demand is further stimulated by healthcare recommendations that support probiotic formulas for infants with specific needs, such as those who were born by cesarean section or who have taken antibiotics, which is growing the demand for the probiotic infant formula market.
Challenges:
The high expense of creating and producing probiotic infant formulae hinders market growth. The stringent regulatory climate can impede new entrants' ability to enter the market and generally dampen innovation and competition. Consumers' doubts about the safety and effectiveness of probiotics in infant food also slow the market. Furthermore, a lack of knowledge can constrain demand. In addition, the severe regulations around infant food can hinder the marketing of probiotic infant formulas as a product that improves health, further slowing down market growth.
Regional Trends:
The North American probiotic infant formula market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to the growing population, increased birth rates, and consumers’ rising interest in infants' health and wellness. Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market due to a shift towards organic and natural infant products, the rising purchasing power of individuals in the area, and more money spent by new moms on healthy infant food, which is growing the demand for probiotic infant formulas in this region .
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2479
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Nestlé Health Science is pleased to announce that the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University was the winner of the Nestlé Health Science Innovate competition. Nestlé Health Science offers the best nutritious health and wellness products on the market.
• In February 2024, Nutricia, a division of Danone, a world-renowned food and beverage conglomerate, introduced its first medical nutrition drink. This drink is designed to help manage disease-related malnutrition and stunted growth in children by utilizing a balanced blend of real fruit and vegetable ingredients. It has all the nutrients you need in a convenient drink form, and its all-natural components fruits and vegetables.
Segmentation of Probiotic Infant Formula Market-
Probiotic Infant Formula Market- By Age
• Premature
• Infant
• Toddler
Probiotic Infant Formula Market- By Ingredient
• Lactobacilli
• Bifidobacteria
• Others
Probiotic Infant Formula Market- By Sales Channel
• Online
o Company Website
o E-commerce Websites
• Offline
o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
o Convenience Stores
o Specialty Stores
o Departmental Stores
o Drugstores
Probiotic Infant Formula Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2479
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Probiotic infant formula is a kind of baby food that includes probiotics, which are beneficial for your health and digestion in particular. Babies’ immune systems and digestive tracts benefit from these recipes because they mimic the bacteria they would encounter when nursing. The market for probiotic infant formula usage is skyrocketing due to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal illnesses and poor gut health in infants. Opportunities for market leaders will arise as the number of working women continues to rise. Consumers’ rising awareness of the increasing need for supplementary nourishment is driving the infant formula business. Additionally, they are starting to warm up to formulas that aren’t breast milk. The market for probiotic infant formula is being driven by parents’ preference for formulas that contain fewer artificial components and are derived from organic sources. Parental knowledge of newborn nutrition needs, including alternatives to breast milk and safe infant food items, has grown as a result of government programs and expanded access to pediatric care. However, the greater production and ingredient costs and stringent regulations hindered the market’s expansion.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC : https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2479
List of Prominent Players in the Probiotic Infant Formula Market:
• Enfamil
• Envivo
• Nestlé Health Science
• Nestlé Good Start
• Bellamy’s Organic
• HiPP
• Custom Probiotics Inc.
• SFI Health
• Similac
• Nutricia Neocate
• New Beginnings Nutritionals
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away:https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The industry is growing at a rapid pace due to parents’ growing knowledge of the many ways probiotics aid newborn health, including better digestion and a stronger immune system. Probiotic infant formulae are in high demand because they provide a healthy substitute for breast milk, which is especially helpful for the growing number of working women. A further driver of market growth is the increasing number of infants, especially in areas where the birth rate is high. Additionally, developments in formula production technology are vital, as they guarantee that probiotics will remain viable and effective throughout their shelf life. Market demand is further stimulated by healthcare recommendations that support probiotic formulas for infants with specific needs, such as those who were born by cesarean section or who have taken antibiotics, which is growing the demand for the probiotic infant formula market.
Challenges:
The high expense of creating and producing probiotic infant formulae hinders market growth. The stringent regulatory climate can impede new entrants' ability to enter the market and generally dampen innovation and competition. Consumers' doubts about the safety and effectiveness of probiotics in infant food also slow the market. Furthermore, a lack of knowledge can constrain demand. In addition, the severe regulations around infant food can hinder the marketing of probiotic infant formulas as a product that improves health, further slowing down market growth.
Regional Trends:
The North American probiotic infant formula market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to the growing population, increased birth rates, and consumers’ rising interest in infants' health and wellness. Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market due to a shift towards organic and natural infant products, the rising purchasing power of individuals in the area, and more money spent by new moms on healthy infant food, which is growing the demand for probiotic infant formulas in this region .
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2479
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Nestlé Health Science is pleased to announce that the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University was the winner of the Nestlé Health Science Innovate competition. Nestlé Health Science offers the best nutritious health and wellness products on the market.
• In February 2024, Nutricia, a division of Danone, a world-renowned food and beverage conglomerate, introduced its first medical nutrition drink. This drink is designed to help manage disease-related malnutrition and stunted growth in children by utilizing a balanced blend of real fruit and vegetable ingredients. It has all the nutrients you need in a convenient drink form, and its all-natural components fruits and vegetables.
Segmentation of Probiotic Infant Formula Market-
Probiotic Infant Formula Market- By Age
• Premature
• Infant
• Toddler
Probiotic Infant Formula Market- By Ingredient
• Lactobacilli
• Bifidobacteria
• Others
Probiotic Infant Formula Market- By Sales Channel
• Online
o Company Website
o E-commerce Websites
• Offline
o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
o Convenience Stores
o Specialty Stores
o Departmental Stores
o Drugstores
Probiotic Infant Formula Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2479
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +8884144123
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results