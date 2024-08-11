Translucent Concrete Market is expected to grow at 80 percent from 2024 to 2030
Translucent Concrete Market size was valued at US$ 9185.4 Thousand in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 80% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 562348.58 Thousand.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 11, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, Translucent concrete offers favorable characteristics of esthetics as well as enhances the architectural appearance of the building. Concrete is an important raw material with the benefits like low cost, and a simple production process. Along with the advantages of concrete and optical fiber, light-transmitting concrete is widely used for construction and sensing.
Asia Pacific has led the translucent concrete market and held the xx% market share in 2023 thanks to rising use in roadways. Moreover, the Rest of the World, mainly in the Middle East is the major region for the translucent concrete market which is extensively used in the mosque to improve aesthetical looks.
Translucent Concrete Market Segmentation
by Type
Concrete
Optical Elements
by Application
Facade & Wall Cladding
Flooring
by End-Use Industry
Construction & Infrastructure
Other
Translucent Concrete Market Key Players:
Litracon ltd
LUCEM GmbH
DuPont
CRE Panel GmbH
HEIDELBERGCEMENT GROUP
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Tensile Architecture Membrane Market size was valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2023 and the total Tensile Architecture Membrane Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2.24 Billion.
Joint Compound Market was valued at USD 5.44 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.12 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.88 % during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
