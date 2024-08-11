Connected Toys Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3 percent Bn by 2030
Connected Toys Market value is projected to reach US$ 66.90 Bn at the end of the forecast period and it is expected to grow at the CAGR of 24.3%.
As per Maximize Market research, the Connected Toys Market value is projected to reach USD 66.90 Bn at the end of the forecast period and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3 percent Bn by 2030
The report covers a detailed analysis of the global connected toys industry with the classifications of the market based on an interactive device, technology, age group, distribution channel, and region. However, the report has considered all market leaders, followers, and new entrants with investors while analysing the market and estimating the size of the same.
adoption of STEM toys for the development of critical problem-solving skills, thinking, and creativity is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The use of connected toys includes the risk of data breach and private information about the child.
North America dominated the global connected toys market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period at a CAGR of xx%. However, the rapid adoption of AI, ML, and Voice & speech recognition-enabled connected toys is expected to boost the market growth in North America.
Connected Toys Market Segmentation
by Interacting Device
App-Connected Drones
Smartphone-Connected Toys
Console-Connected Toys
Tablet-Connected Toys
by Technology
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
RFID or NFC
by Age Group
2-5 years
6-8 years
8-12 years
Teenagers
by Distribution Channels
Toy Shops
E-Commerce/Online Stores
Offline Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
Connected Toys Market Key Players:
K’NEX Industries Inc.
Leka Inc.
Mattel Inc.
Playmobil
Sony Corporation
Sphero Inc.
The Lego Group
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
