Cyber Situational Awareness Market is expected to reach US $ 281.28 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 10, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, Cyber Situational Awareness Market is expected to reach USD 281.28 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.6 percent during the forecast period.
The global Cyber Situational Awareness report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape. Cyber situational awareness is becoming increasingly important in all commercial and industrial sectors.
Cyber Situational Awareness Market is driven by the increasing adoption of BYOD policies and remote computing, which necessitate scalable and quickly deployable technologies. However, the report has considered all market leaders, followers, and new entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimating the size of the same.
North America dominated the cyber situational awareness market due to the constant threat of cyber-attacks and data protection issues faced by companies in the region. This has driven the demand for advanced security solutions to safeguard sensitive information. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest pace during the forecast period, as the proliferation of cell phones, social media, and other apps continues to grow, propelling the market in the region.
Cyber Situational Awareness Market Segmentation
by Solution Type
Network Forensics
Network Traffic Analysis
DNS Threat Analysis
Network Detection & Response
Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnosis
Intrusion Detection System
Intrusion Prevention System
Others
by Component
Solution
Services
by Deployment Model
On-premise
Cloud
by Organization Size
Large Enterprise
Small & Medium Enterprise
by Industry Vertical
Military & Defense
Healthcare
Aerospace
Marine Security
Automotive
Mining and Oil & Gas
IT & Telecom
Government Agencies
BFSI
Energy & Utilities
Others
Cyber Situational Awareness Market Key Players:
IBM Corporation
Verint
Palantir Technologies
SAS Institute Inc.
Cyware
Honeywell
