EMAILWIRE.COM, August 10, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, Cosmetic Threads Market is expected to reach USD 217.96 Mn at a CAGR of 7.61 percent during the forecast period of 2030
A cosmetic thread is a kind of minimally invasive procedure that is utilized as a substitute to surgical facelift procedures like rhytidectomy, which is an extremely painful procedure.
Cosmetic threads do not change the appearance of the skin of the patients totally. Increasing Consumer Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Surgeries is the primary components driving the growth of Market. This one-of-a-kind characteristic of the cosmetic thread is expected to make a massive market opportunity. In addition, this may build the patient pool.
Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Cosmetic Threads Market, followed by Latin America, due to the long-standing presence of the product in these regions.
Cosmetic Threads Market Segmentation
by Product
Barb threads
Smooth threads
Screw threads
Cone threads.
by Material
Polypropylene threads
Polydioxanone (PDO) threads
Polylactic acid (PLA) threads
Caprolactone threads
by Application
Facelift
Breast lift
Skin rejuvenation
Ptosis
Others
by End-User
Hospitals
Cosmetic clinics
Ambulatory surgical centers
Others
Cosmetic Threads Market Key Players:
Coron Exclusiv AG
Metro Korea Co.Ltd.
N Finders Co.Ltd.
BS Medical Tech Industry
SJ Medics Ltd
Sinclair Pharma
Intraline,
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
