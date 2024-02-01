Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Menstrual Health Supplements Market Projected to Reach $31.4 Billion by 2031: Key Insights and Trends
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Menstrual Health Supplements Market- (By Product Type (Combined Nutritional Supplements, Single Nutritional Supplements), By Type In
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Premenstrual Syndrome and Menstrual Health Supplements Market is valued at US$ 21.1 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 31.4 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) presents physical and emotional symptoms before menstruation, affecting quality of life. The market for PMS and menstrual health supplements has grown swiftly due to increased awareness. Manufacturers offer innovative products with vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts to address hormone balance, inflammation, and pain. These supplements provide comprehensive solutions for managing symptoms and enhancing overall well-being.
The PMS and menstrual health supplements market is diverse, offering combined and single nutritional options. Combined supplements, rich in vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts, lead with their integrated approach. The global prevalence of PMS drives the market, emphasizing natural solutions, combination supplements, and the convenience of e-commerce. Advances in research fuel the development of innovative products tailored for menstrual health. These supplements empower women to effectively manage symptoms and improve their quality of life.
List of Prominent Players in the Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Menstrual Health Supplements Market:
• Herbalife International of America, Inc.
• Nature’s Bounty Co.
• Amway Corporation
• Pharmavite LLC
• GNC Holdings, Inc.
• USANA Health Sciences, Inc.
• Power Gummies
• Health and Her Ltd.
• RBK Nutraceuticals Pty Ltd.
• Looni
• Ora Organic
• SMP Nutra
• Nature's Way
• Pure Encapsulations, LLC.
• Keffy
• Other Prominent Players
Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Menstrual Health Supplements Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2023 USD 21.1 Bn
Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 31.4 Bn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 5.3 % from 2024 to 2031
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031
Historic Year 2019 to 2023
Forecast Year 2024-2031
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Product Type, By Indication, By Formulation, By Sales Channel, and By Region
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Growing awareness and education regarding menstrual health are driving the demand for supplements to relieve PMS symptoms. As individuals become more informed about menstrual hygiene, they seek out products that can support their well-being during menstruation. Additionally, the high prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and other hormonal disorders contributes significantly to the demand for these supplements. For instance, in Southern India and Maharashtra, approximately 9.13% of menstruating women suffer from PCOS, while 22.5% have PCOD. Globally, WHO estimates that PCOS affects an estimated 8–13% of reproductive-aged women, highlighting the urgent need for effective solutions to manage menstrual health issues.
Challenges:
The availability of alternative treatments like hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) poses a significant challenge to manufacturers of PMS and perimenopause supplements. HRT, involving the administration of estrogen and sometimes progesterone, addresses perimenopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and vaginal dryness. Similarly, SSRIs, primarily used as antidepressants, are prescribed off-label for managing PMS symptoms. However, the limited scientific validation of PMS and menstrual health supplements inhibits market growth. Despite claims of symptom alleviation, the lack of comprehensive scientific evidence supporting their efficacy fosters skepticism among consumers and healthcare professionals, potentially restricting market expansion.
Regional Trends:
The Asia-Pacific region is leading the Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Menstrual Health Supplements market due to several factors. Growing awareness and education regarding menstrual health, particularly in countries like Japan, China, and India, have resulted in increased demand for supplements to alleviate PMS symptoms and enhance overall well-being. Moreover, the region exhibits a high prevalence of hormonal disorders such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), driving the need for supplements to manage associated symptoms. In India, for instance, PCOS prevalence ranges from 3.7 to 22.5 percent depending on the population. The rise in adoption of menstrual health supplements is further fueled by the growing recognition of menstrual health's importance and the convenience of online purchasing options, contributing to market growth. Additionally, government initiatives promoting women's health and menstrual hygiene, such as those launched by the Chinese government to enhance education and awareness, play a significant role in bolstering the market in the region.
Recent Developments:
• In November 2023 Pharmavite LLC, known for Nature Made® vitamins, acquired Bonafide Health, a women's health company specializing in managing menopause. This acquisition expands Pharmavite's women's health portfolio, which includes Uqora for urinary tract health and Equelle, clinically proven to address symptoms of estrogen decline.
• In August 2022, US-based company Looni is introducing Balance Beam Mood Complex, a menstrual health supplement addressing a critical gap in women's health awareness. These vegan capsules function as hormone stabilizers, aiming to reduce mood swings, cravings, and irritability associated with menstruation.
Segmentation of Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Menstrual Health Supplements Market-
By Product Type
• Combined Nutritional Supplements
• Single Nutritional Supplements
o Vitamins
o Minerals
o Herbal Supplements
o Others
By Indication
• Perimenopause
• PMS
By Formulation
• Capsules/Tablets
• Powder
• Softgels
• Other
By Sales Channel
• Pharmacies/Drug Stores
• Online Sales Channel
• Direct Sales Channel
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Menstrual Health Supplements market
To receive industry overview and future trends of Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Menstrual Health Supplements market
To analyze the Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Menstrual Health Supplements market drivers and challenges
To get information on the Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Menstrual Health Supplements market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031.
Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Menstrual Health Supplements industry
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
