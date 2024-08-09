Intraocular Lens Market worth $6.0 billion by 2029 , growing at a CAGR of 6.3%
Intraocular Lens Market by Type (Monofocal, Premium, Phakic), Material (Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic, Silicone) Application (Cataract, Presbyopia, Corneal Disorder), End User, Unmet Need, Buying Criteria, Re-imbursement - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2024 ) The report "Intraocular Lens Market byType (Monofocal, Premium, Phakic), Material (Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic, Silicone) Application (Cataract, Presbyopia, Corneal Disorder), End User, Unmet Need, Buying Criteria, Reimbursement - Global Forecast to 2029", to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2029 from 4.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023-2029
The major driving factors for the growth of intraocular lens market include a growing global aging population, rising prevalence of cataracts, improving awareness regarding minimally invasive operations, and advancements in IOL technology. The intraocular lens market will be increasing in the emerging economies such as India and China due to increase in the population of cataract patients and hence it offers a significant growth opportunity for players in the intraocular lens market.
Premium IOLs is accounted for the fastest growing segment of the global intraocular lens market
Types of Intraocular lens market further segmented into Monofocal IOLs, Premium IOLs, Phakic IOLs, and others. Premium IOLs accounted for the fastest growing segment in the Intraocular lens market. IOLs with functionalities beyond simple vision correction are becoming increasingly popular among patients. They are looking for lenses that can improve near and intermediate vision, treat astigmatism, and manage presbyopia. Exquisite IOLs that meet these requirements and produce better visual results include multifocal, toric, and extended depth of focus (EDOF) lenses. Premium IOLs contribute to this by offering faster visual recovery, better vision quality, and improved quality of life. This emphasis on patient satisfaction further strengthens the demand for premium IOLs.
Aspheric Monofocal IOLs segment is accounted for the highest share of the mono-focal intraocular lens market
IOLs come in several types and aspheric monofocal IOLs holds a significant share in the intraocular lens market. Because of their non-spherical design, aspheric IOLs decrease the effect of spherical aberration, a common optical flaw that can result in haze and blurred vision. When compared to conventional spherical lenses, certain aspheric mono-focal IOLs provide a greater depth of focus. Patients may benefit from improved eyesight at intermediate distances, which will improve their capacity to conduct everyday tasks.
Hospitals accounted for highest share in the end user segment of the intraocular lens market
In End user segment, intraocular lens market is segmented into Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Eye Research Institutes, and Others. Hospital segments hold the highest market share in intraocular lens market. Factors such as large number of cataract surgeries performed, high adoption of novel technology in eye surgeries related to intraocular lenses, and comprehensive patient care, including pre-operative consultations, surgery, and post-operative follow-up helps the highest market share of the segment.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period
The population of Asia Pacific is the largest in the world, and a considerable proportion of that population is in the age range where cataracts are most likely to occur. There is a significant patient population for cataract surgery and IOL implantation due to the high frequency of cataracts. Families and individuals now have more discretionary income thanks to the Asia-Pacific area. Because of their increased purchasing power, more people are now able to purchase high-quality IOL alternatives and cataract surgery.
Key players in the Intraocular Lens market
The prominent players in the intraocular lens market are Alcon Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Bausch & Lomb (US), STAAR Surgical (US), Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), NIDEK Co., Ltd. (Japan), LENSTEC, Inc. (US), Rayner Group (England), Beaver-Visitec International (US).
