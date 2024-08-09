Pet Snacks and Treats Market to Reach Over USD 89.2 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Pet Ownership and Demand for High-Quality Products
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Pet Snacks and Treats Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Eatable, Chewable), By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Pet Specialty Stores, Online)
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2024 ) The global pet snacks and treats market is estimated to reach over USD 89.2 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.
Pet snacks or treats are little portions of food given to animals as an alternative to their regular meals. Biscuits, jerky, chewable sticks, and soft treats are just a few of the many formats these goods come in to meet the varied dietary needs and tastes of pets. Pet snacks and treats that are natural, nutritious, delicious, and good for companion animals’ general health and growth are in great demand because of the increasing number of pets owned by families and the widespread belief that pets are an essential part of family life.
Moreover, the consumers’ growing concern for the environment has prompted some in the pet food sector to take action in a more sustainable direction. Pet owner's knowledge has been greatly impacted by influencer marketing and social media. In addition, the market for high-quality, nutritional snacks and treats for pets is experiencing development due to the increased attachment between pet owners and their pets. Strict rules will impede the expansion of the market.
Furthermore, the ease of use is a key component that propels the expansion of the market. There has been a recent uptick in the demand for ready-to-serve dog treats and snacks due to the hectic lives of pet owners.
List of Prominent Players in the Pet Snacks and Treats Market:
• Mars, Incorporated
• Nestlé S.A.
• The J.M. Smucker Company
• General Mills Inc.
• Colgate Palmolive Company
• Off-Leash Pet Treats
• Wellness Pet, LLC
• Merrick Pet Care
• Spectrum Brands, Inc.
• VAFO Group a.s.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for pet snacks and treats is fueled by several factors, including the growing number of people throughout the world who keep pets as part of their family, which naturally makes people more concerned about their health and happiness. Pet owners can now afford to splurge on high-quality, specialty treats because of their increasing discretionary incomes. Brands are finding new ways to innovate with healthier ingredients in response to the growing demand for natural, organic, and clean-label products. A broader selection of pet snacks and treats for pets is now within reach due to the proliferation of online retailers.
Challenges:
The prime challenge is issues about food safety, strict rules and regulations, and a need for more norms and protocols because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the pet snacks and treats market. Concerns about pet food safety and strict labeling regulations are common obstacles to innovation and market penetration, particularly for new companies. In addition, premium product sales take a hit when consumers cut back on discretionary spending due to a weak economy in a developing area. Product profitability is affected by rising raw material costs, particularly for high-quality ingredients. As a result, retail prices rise, which could lead to a decrease in demand and hinder pet snacks and treats market growth in the coming years.
Regional Trends:
The North American pet snacks and treats market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because new varieties of pet snacks and treats have emerged due to the proliferation of online shopping, and the increasing number of pets owned by middle-class and upper-class contribute to the area's rapid expansion. Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market because people in the area are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of their pets, especially dogs and cats. More and more pet owners are looking for high-quality, individually crafted snacks and treats for their pets. European countries have a comparatively high concentration of pet shops due to the region's well-developed pet care infrastructure.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, VAFO Group, a leading European manufacturer of luxury pet food, finished buying out Dagsmark Petfood, a firm based in Finland. The acquisition of Dagsmark recently enhances VAFO's offering and opens up new avenues for growth into further Nordic markets.With this transaction, Dagsmark gains access to more resources and knowledge to support its continued growth.
• In Feb 2024, Unreasonable Food and Mars announced the start of a three-year collaboration to promote sustainability and Net Zero by 2050. Four key pillars will be the emphasis of the Mars Unreasonable Food partnership: Reimagining Sustainable Packaging, Improving Farmer Livelihood, Changing Food Supply Chains, and Shaping the Future of Food.
Segmentation of Pet Snacks and Treats Market-
By Product-
• Eatable
• Chewable
By Pet Type-
• Dogs
• Cats
• Others
By Distribution Channel-
• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
• Pet Specialty Stores
• Online
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
