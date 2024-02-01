Needle Destroyer Market to Reach $9.1 Bn by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Safe Medical Waste Disposal
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Needle Destroyer Market- (By Type (Electrical Needle Burner, Needle Syringe Destroyer), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors/Suppliers, Online)
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Needle Destroyer Market is valued at US$ 6.2 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 9.1 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
A needle destroyer is an important piece of equipment for reducing the spread of infection and the possibility of accidental needle sticks while disposing of spent needles and syringes. These tools are standard issues for the safe disposal of needles in healthcare settings like clinics, hospitals, and laboratories. A key factor driving the needle destroyer industry is the increasing recognition of its benefits among both patients and the general public. The need for secure and ethical methods of destroying medical waste is another factor propelling the industry forward.
However, needle destroyers have become more expensive, which is likely to slow the expansion of the worldwide needle destroyer industry. In addition, needle destroyers are booming in popularity as word spreads about the perils of improper needle disposal, including the transmission of blood-borne infections. The worldwide needle destroyer market is facing difficulties due to the strict laws and regulations. The worldwide needle destroyer market is seeing an uptick in the usage of environmentally friendly solutions, propelled by technological breakthroughs in the field.
List of Prominent Players in the Needle Destroyer Market:
• Millennium Surgical Corp
• Cecon Pollutech Systems Pvt. Ltd.
• Cosmo Scientific Traders
• Bornemann Maschinenbau GmbH
• GPC Medical Ltd.
• Amkay Products Limited
• Invitro Biotech Ltd.
• Medtronic plc
• Abraham Blacksmith
• Surgipro Inc.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The growing demand for needle destroyer market is fueled by the increasing amount of medical waste produced by healthcare facilities, which calls for effective disposal strategies to reduce potential health hazards. Another reason these devices are essential is that they prevent healthcare personnel from suffering unintentional needle stick injuries. The demand for safe needle destroyer solutions is expected to rise as healthcare infrastructure expands, especially in emerging nations. The demand for needle destroyers has been on the rise due to technological developments that have produced models that are both more effective and easier to use. In order to comply with the many rules and regulations regarding the destroyer of medical waste, particularly sharps, healthcare facilities are increasingly turning to needle destroyers.
Challenges:
The high price of sophisticated needle destroyer devices is a major obstacle for the needle destroyer market that is preventing their widespread use in less expensive healthcare institutions. Institutions in developing nations find this budgetary barrier especially burdensome due to limited resources for healthcare infrastructure and waste management. Furthermore, healthcare facilities must completely grasp the risks connected with incorrect needle destroyers due to a lack of understanding of the significance of safe needle destroyers in particular areas, which might result in insufficient adoption. Specific needle destroyer models can be complicated and need much care, preventing their broad use and hindering the market's growth.
Regional Trends:
The North American needle destroyer market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to a highly developed healthcare system with state-of-the-art medical facilities, strict regulatory frameworks, and a heavy focus on methods to prevent the spread of illness. There is a high need for effective and safe needle destroyers in the region’s healthcare facilities because of the importance of patient safety and meeting regulatory requirements. Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market due to the presence of major participants, strict regulations meant to prevent needle stick injuries to both patients and healthcare personnel and a strong emphasis on the significance of infection control measures in this region.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Sehgal Path Lab and BD Life Sciences-Biosciences, a division of BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), have just opened a flow cytometry center of excellence in Mumbai, India, for use in clinical trials.
• ·In February 2024, U.S. Surgitech acquired a three-year contract with Premier, Inc. The deal highlighted U.S. Surgitech's SurgyCut and SurgyNeedle product lines. SurgicalNeedle, a single-use aspiration needle with a range of gauges, solved problems that persisted for a long time with reusable aspiration needles.
Segmentation of Needle Destroyer Market
Needle Destroyer Market- By Type
• Electrical Needle Burner
• Needle Syringe Destroyer
Needle Destroyer Market- By Distribution Channel
• Direct Sales
• Distributors/Suppliers
• Online
Needle Destroyer Market- By End-User
• Hospital & Clinics
• Ambulatory Care Centers
• Others
Needle Destroyer Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
