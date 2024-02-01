Mental Health Screening Market Projected to Reach $2.62 Bn by 2031, Driven by Rising Awareness and Technological Advancements
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Mental Health Screening Market- By Indication (Physiological Disorders, Psychiatric Disorders Behavioral Disorders Cognitive Disorders), Screening Method (Sel
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Mental Health Screening Market is valued at US$ 1.04 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 2.62 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The mental health screening market includes both traditional screening methods, such as questionnaires and interviews, and technologically advanced solutions, such as digital platforms, mobile applications, and wearable devices that enable convenient remote screening. It includes various screening tools, techniques, and services to identify and assess symptoms of depression so that health professionals can make an accurate diagnosis and develop an appropriate treatment plan increase.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2503
The growing awareness of mental health issues across all age groups has contributed significantly to the market's expansion. As societal understanding of mental health improves, more individuals recognize the signs and symptoms of various mental health conditions and consequently seek out screening services to assess their mental well-being. Technological advancements and the increasing focus on remote monitoring fuel the growth in this market. Furthermore, the integration with wearable technologies and the rise of social media and its impact on the adoption of mental health screening tools, is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in Mental Health Screening.
List of Prominent Players in the Mental Health Screening Market:
• Sondermind (Total Brain)
• Riverside Community Care (Mindwise Innovations)
• Proem Behavioral Health
• Headspace Health
• Quartet Health, Inc.
• Clarigent Health
• Ellipsis Health, Inc.
• Adaptive Testing Technologies
• Aiberry
• Kintsugi Mindful Wellness, Inc.
• Thymia Limited
• Canary Speech, Inc.
• Modern Life, Inc.
• Sonde Health, Inc.
• Futuresthrive
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Alphabet Inc. (Fitbit)
• Resmed Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• Cognitive Health Solutions
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The increasing prevalence of depression is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the target market. The rising prevalence of depression across the globe is the primary driver for the growth of the global depression screening market. Stress, lifestyle changes, and social pressure have contributed to the increased prevalence of depression, creating a need for effective screening methods, which is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the increasing per capita disposable income is also a significant factor in the growth of the global mental health screening market. The rising number of patients who have mental illness and related disorders will also ensure high industry growth over the forecast period.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Challenges:
The prime challenge is the need for more quality assurance and standardization to reduce the growth of the market. Ensuring the quality and standardization of mental health screening tools and methods across regions and health facilities can be challenging. To maintain the reliability of mental health screening programs, it is important to develop uniform screening guidelines and protocols and establish criteria for accuracy and reliability. Moreover, limited awareness about mental health and available screening tools further contributes to the underutilization of mental health resources. Many individuals may not recognize the signs and symptoms of mental illness or understand the importance of early intervention and screening.
Regional Trends:
The North America mental health screening market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Growing population, rapid urbanization, increasing industrialization, increasing demand for mental health services, health reforms in the US, and government funding for mental health services. Are factors expected to increase the growth of the Mental Health Screening Market in the region? Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market due to the developed economy and the adoption of new strategies by the major players in the Mental Health Screening Market. Moreover, the presence of key market players and increasing collaboration among major players for market penetration in the region provides the opportunity for growth of the global mental health screening market.
Segmentation of Mental Health Screening Market
Mental Health Screening Market- By Indication
• Physiological Disorders
o Depression
o Anxiety
o Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
o Bipolar Disorder
o Eating Disorder
o Substance Abuse
o Other Physiological Disorders
• Psychiatric Disorders
o Schizophrenia
o Psychotic Disorder
o Dissociative Disorder
o Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
o Dissociative Disorder
o Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
o Other Psychiatric Disorders
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2503
• Behavioral Disorders
o Self-Harm
o Aggression
o Sleep Disorder
o Social Withdrawal
o Dissociative Disorder
o Hyperactivity
o Other Behavioral Disorders
• Cognitive Disorders
o Cognitive Impairment
o Dementia
o Alzheimer’s Disease
o Other Cognitive Disorders
Mental Health Screening Market- By Screening Method
• Self-reported Questionnaires & Surveys
o Beck Depression Inventory (BDI)
o Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7)
o Patient Health Questionnaire-12 (PHQ-12)
o Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A)
o Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS)
o Other Self-reported Questionnaires & Surveys
• Clinical Interviews
o Structured Clinical Interview for DSM (SCID)
o Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI)
o Diagnostic Interview for Psychological Distress (DIPD)
o Other Clinical Interviews
• Observation-based Assessments
• Biomarker Testing
Mental Health Screening Market- By Technology
• Self-screening mHealth Apps
• Telehealth & Virtual Care Solutions
• Continuous Monitoring Wearable Devices
• AI-based Screening Tools
• Remote Mental Health Platforms
Mental Health Screening Market- By Age Group
• Children & Adolescents (Age 0–18 Years)
• Adults (Age 19–64)
• Seniors (Age 65 and above)
Mental Health Screening Market- By Setting
• Clinical Settings
• Educational Institutions
• Workplace/Corporate Programs
• Online Platforms
• Other Settings
Mental Health Screening Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2503
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
The mental health screening market includes both traditional screening methods, such as questionnaires and interviews, and technologically advanced solutions, such as digital platforms, mobile applications, and wearable devices that enable convenient remote screening. It includes various screening tools, techniques, and services to identify and assess symptoms of depression so that health professionals can make an accurate diagnosis and develop an appropriate treatment plan increase.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2503
The growing awareness of mental health issues across all age groups has contributed significantly to the market's expansion. As societal understanding of mental health improves, more individuals recognize the signs and symptoms of various mental health conditions and consequently seek out screening services to assess their mental well-being. Technological advancements and the increasing focus on remote monitoring fuel the growth in this market. Furthermore, the integration with wearable technologies and the rise of social media and its impact on the adoption of mental health screening tools, is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in Mental Health Screening.
List of Prominent Players in the Mental Health Screening Market:
• Sondermind (Total Brain)
• Riverside Community Care (Mindwise Innovations)
• Proem Behavioral Health
• Headspace Health
• Quartet Health, Inc.
• Clarigent Health
• Ellipsis Health, Inc.
• Adaptive Testing Technologies
• Aiberry
• Kintsugi Mindful Wellness, Inc.
• Thymia Limited
• Canary Speech, Inc.
• Modern Life, Inc.
• Sonde Health, Inc.
• Futuresthrive
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Alphabet Inc. (Fitbit)
• Resmed Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• Cognitive Health Solutions
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The increasing prevalence of depression is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the target market. The rising prevalence of depression across the globe is the primary driver for the growth of the global depression screening market. Stress, lifestyle changes, and social pressure have contributed to the increased prevalence of depression, creating a need for effective screening methods, which is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the increasing per capita disposable income is also a significant factor in the growth of the global mental health screening market. The rising number of patients who have mental illness and related disorders will also ensure high industry growth over the forecast period.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-02
Challenges:
The prime challenge is the need for more quality assurance and standardization to reduce the growth of the market. Ensuring the quality and standardization of mental health screening tools and methods across regions and health facilities can be challenging. To maintain the reliability of mental health screening programs, it is important to develop uniform screening guidelines and protocols and establish criteria for accuracy and reliability. Moreover, limited awareness about mental health and available screening tools further contributes to the underutilization of mental health resources. Many individuals may not recognize the signs and symptoms of mental illness or understand the importance of early intervention and screening.
Regional Trends:
The North America mental health screening market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Growing population, rapid urbanization, increasing industrialization, increasing demand for mental health services, health reforms in the US, and government funding for mental health services. Are factors expected to increase the growth of the Mental Health Screening Market in the region? Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market due to the developed economy and the adoption of new strategies by the major players in the Mental Health Screening Market. Moreover, the presence of key market players and increasing collaboration among major players for market penetration in the region provides the opportunity for growth of the global mental health screening market.
Segmentation of Mental Health Screening Market
Mental Health Screening Market- By Indication
• Physiological Disorders
o Depression
o Anxiety
o Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
o Bipolar Disorder
o Eating Disorder
o Substance Abuse
o Other Physiological Disorders
• Psychiatric Disorders
o Schizophrenia
o Psychotic Disorder
o Dissociative Disorder
o Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
o Dissociative Disorder
o Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
o Other Psychiatric Disorders
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2503
• Behavioral Disorders
o Self-Harm
o Aggression
o Sleep Disorder
o Social Withdrawal
o Dissociative Disorder
o Hyperactivity
o Other Behavioral Disorders
• Cognitive Disorders
o Cognitive Impairment
o Dementia
o Alzheimer’s Disease
o Other Cognitive Disorders
Mental Health Screening Market- By Screening Method
• Self-reported Questionnaires & Surveys
o Beck Depression Inventory (BDI)
o Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7)
o Patient Health Questionnaire-12 (PHQ-12)
o Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A)
o Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS)
o Other Self-reported Questionnaires & Surveys
• Clinical Interviews
o Structured Clinical Interview for DSM (SCID)
o Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI)
o Diagnostic Interview for Psychological Distress (DIPD)
o Other Clinical Interviews
• Observation-based Assessments
• Biomarker Testing
Mental Health Screening Market- By Technology
• Self-screening mHealth Apps
• Telehealth & Virtual Care Solutions
• Continuous Monitoring Wearable Devices
• AI-based Screening Tools
• Remote Mental Health Platforms
Mental Health Screening Market- By Age Group
• Children & Adolescents (Age 0–18 Years)
• Adults (Age 19–64)
• Seniors (Age 65 and above)
Mental Health Screening Market- By Setting
• Clinical Settings
• Educational Institutions
• Workplace/Corporate Programs
• Online Platforms
• Other Settings
Mental Health Screening Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2503
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results