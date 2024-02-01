Tongue Retaining Device Market to Reach $1,140.8 Mn by 2031, Growing at 10.3% CAGR
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Tongue Retaining Device Market- (By User Type (Male, Female), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)), By Region,
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Tongue Retaining Device Market is valued at US$ 528.5 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,140.8 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The tongue retaining device market encompasses a range of medical devices designed to address obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring by stabilizing the tongue and preventing its backward collapse during sleep. These devices are typically worn externally and work by holding the tongue in a forward position, thereby keeping the airway open and facilitating uninterrupted breathing during sleep. The tongue-retaining device market encompasses a range of medical devices designed to address obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring by stabilizing the tongue and preventing its backward collapse during sleep.
These devices are typically worn externally and work by holding the tongue in a forward position, thereby keeping the airway open and facilitating uninterrupted breathing during sleep. Key factors driving the growth of the tongue-retaining device market include the increasing prevalence of sleep-related breathing disorders such as OSA and snoring, growing awareness about the health risks associated with untreated sleep apnea, and rising demand for non-invasive treatment options. Additionally, technological advancements in device design and materials, along with improvements in patient comfort and compliance, are fueling market expansion.
The market for tongue-retaining devices is also supported by a growing emphasis on home-based sleep apnea management and the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) options for consumers. Moreover, collaborations between healthcare providers, sleep specialists, and device manufacturers are contributing to developing innovative solutions and expanding distribution networks.
The tongue-retaining device market faces challenges from alternative treatment modalities such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy and oral appliances, as well as regulatory hurdles and reimbursement issues in some regions. However, ongoing research and development efforts aimed at enhancing device efficacy, comfort, and ease of use are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
List of Prominent Players in the Tongue Retaining Device Market:
• AveoTSD
• ZYPPAH
• Good Morning Snore Solution
• VitalSleep
• SnoreRx
• SnoreMender
• SleepPro
• Airway Management
• Apnea Sciences Corporation
• SomnoMed
• Respire Medical
• TheraSnore
• SleepTight Mouthpiece
• Oventus Medical
• AccuMED Technologies
• ResMed
• ZenSleep
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing awareness of sleep-disordered breathing conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring has led to a growing demand for effective treatment options. As tongue-retaining devices offer a non-invasive and convenient alternative to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, they are becoming increasingly favored by patients seeking comfortable and user-friendly solutions for managing their sleep-related breathing disorders. Secondly, advancements in technology and materials used in tongue-retaining devices have led to the development of more comfortable and customizable devices. Manufacturers are incorporating innovative features such as adjustable fit, soft materials, and ergonomic designs, enhancing patient comfort and compliance with therapy. Moreover, the rise in the prevalence of risk factors associated with sleep-disordered breathing, such as obesity, an aging population, and sedentary lifestyles, is contributing to the expansion of the tongue-retaining device market. As these risk factors continue to increase globally, the demand for effective treatment options for OSA and snoring is expected to rise, further driving market growth.
Challenges:
Despite the advancements in technology and materials, some patients may find tongue-retaining devices uncomfortable or difficult to use, leading to poor compliance and treatment discontinuation. This issue of patient discomfort and non-compliance could limit the adoption of tongue-retaining devices, particularly among individuals who prefer more traditional treatments or are unable to tolerate oral appliances. Secondly, tongue-retaining devices are primarily indicated for the treatment of snoring and mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). However, for patients with severe OSA or complex sleep-disordered breathing conditions, alternative treatment options such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy or oral appliances with mandibular advancement may be more effective.
This limited scope of application may restrict the market potential of tongue-retaining devices, particularly in cases where more comprehensive treatment approaches are required. Moreover, tongue-retaining devices may not be suitable for all individuals, including those with certain dental conditions, oral anatomy variations, or nasal breathing issues. The need for customized fitting and careful patient selection by trained healthcare professionals adds complexity to the adoption process and may limit the market reach of tongue-retaining devices.
Regional Trends:
The tongue-retaining device (TRD) market in North America and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region reflects a growing demand for non-invasive solutions to address obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring. In North America, the market is driven by a high prevalence of sleep-related disorders and a robust healthcare infrastructure facilitating product accessibility. The region's significant investment in research and development further fuels innovation, leading to the introduction of advanced TRDs tailored to meet diverse patient needs. Conversely, in the APAC region, rising awareness regarding the adverse health effects of untreated sleep disorders, coupled with increasing disposable incomes, propels market growth. Moreover, expanding distribution networks and supportive government initiatives for sleep disorder management contribute to the market expansion in APAC. Overall, both regions witness a promising trajectory for the TRD market, driven by technological advancements, growing awareness, and favorable demographic trends.
Recent Development:
• In February 2021, Signifier Medical Technologies Ltd received USFDA approval for eXciteOSA for treatment for snoring and moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Unlike traditional CPAP machines used at night, eXciteOSA is used for only 20 minutes a day.
Segmentation of Tongue Retaining Device Market-
Tongue Retaining Device Market- By User Type
• Male
• Female
Tongue Retaining Device Market- By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
Tongue Retaining Device Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
