High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market to Hit $7.30 Billion by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market- (By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Accessories), By Application (Clinical Research, Diagnostics, Forensi
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market is valued at US$ 5.16 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 7.30 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
High-performance liquid chromatography is a method in analytical chemistry that can be used to separate, identify, and quantify each component in a mixture. The process uses pumps to move a saturated liquid solvent containing the sample mixture down a column of solid adsorbent. Growing technological improvements in high-performance liquid chromatography techniques have made liquid chromatography processes more reliable and robust, which is pushing the market to rise. Improving high-performance liquid chromatography methods and the increasing demand for high-performance liquid chromatography by pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical firms are anticipated to fuel the market’s expansion over the projected period.
Furthermore, market growth is being driven by factors such as the increasing number of acute and chronic illnesses and the need for more preclinical and clinical investigations to find new drugs. However, the high price of high-performance liquid chromatography systems and the scarcity of trained workers are two factors that can slow the market’s expansion during the projection period. Moreover, there is a growing need for high-performance liquid chromatography due to rising environmental concerns, and the necessity of monitoring toxins is boosting market growth.
List of Prominent Players in the High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market:
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Shimadzu Corporation
• Waters Corporation
• PerkinElmer Inc.
• Merck KGaA
• Hitachi, Ltd.
• YMC CO., LTD.
• Restek Corporation
• Gilson, Inc.
• Phenomenex, Inc.
• JASCO
• Orochem Technologies Inc.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
A key factor fueling the expansion of the high-performance liquid chromatography market is the rising need for its use in pharmaceutical and biological research, two areas where such samples are notoriously difficult to analyze. When it comes to medication development and quality control, high-performance liquid chromatography is a must-have for the pharmaceutical sector, which is driving the demand for high-performance liquid chromatography.
Furthermore, high-performance liquid chromatography systems have been enhanced by technological developments to be more efficient, sensitive, and fast; this has increased their use in environmental analysis, clinical diagnostics, and food safety testing. Adopting high-performance liquid chromatography techniques is also necessary due to the increasing emphasis on quality assurance and regulatory compliance in production operations across different industries, which are factors expected to augment the growth of the global high-performance liquid chromatography market.
Challenges:
The high price of high-performance liquid chromatography systems is a major factor limiting the growth of the high-performance liquid chromatography industry. The initial investment and setup cost will also include continuing expenditures for things like maintenance, specialist solvents, and columns. Training of specialized workers is an additional operating expense that comes with using high-performance liquid chromatography equipment because of its complexity and intricacy, which in turn requires professional operators and also hinders the market’s growth. In addition, potentially limiting the adoption of high-performance liquid chromatography in countries with little funds for research and development is the development of alternative analytical technologies that may offer easier operation costs. This factor's obstacle can impede the growth of the high-performance liquid chromatography industry.
Regional Trends:
The North American high-performance liquid chromatography market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Heightened consumer awareness of technology developments, growing healthcare infrastructure, and increased disposable incomes are factors expected to proliferate the growth of the high-performance liquid chromatography market in the region. Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market due to the fast expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, substantial investment in R&D, rising demand for clinical diagnostic programs, and the existence of significant individuals in the high-performance liquid chromatography market. Moreover, an abundance of experts and a high level of scientific literacy in the region provide the opportunity for the growth of the global high-performance liquid chromatography market.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Agilent Technologies Inc. was honored with two esteemed accolades from SelectScience: the Best New Drug Discovery & Development Product of 2023 and the Drug Discovery & Development Webinar of the Year. These awards show how dedicated Agilent is to being the best in the drug development industry.
• In February 2024, Bayer AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced their collaboration to create companion diagnostic tests based on next-generation sequencing. They provide quick turnaround times and decentralized genetic testing, which can assist in finding patients who could benefit from Bayer’s expanding range of precision cancer treatments.
Segmentation of High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market-
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market- By Product
• Instruments
o HPLC Systems
o Pumps
o Detectors
o Others
• Consumables
o Columns
o Filters
o Vials
o Tubes
• Accessories
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market- By Application
• Clinical Research
• Diagnostic
• Forensics
• Others
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
